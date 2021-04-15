Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Rajasthan Royals Vs Delhi Capitals At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 15 April, 2021

15 April, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

147/8 (20.0 ov)

Match 7
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

150/7 (19.4 ov)

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets

Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals
147/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.35 150/7 (19.4 ov) - R/R 7.63

Match Ended

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets

Chris Morris - 35

Jaydev Unadkat - 11

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Chris Morris not out 36 18 0 4
Jaydev Unadkat not out 11 7 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Kagiso Rabada 4 0 30 2
Tom Curran 3.4 0 35 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 104/7 (15.5)

46 (46) R/R: 12

Chris Morris 35(16)

David Miller 62(43) S.R (144.18)

c Lalit Yadav b Avesh Khan
Highlights, RR vs DC, Cricket Score, IPL 2021, Match 7: Chris Morris' late flourish helps RR beat DC by three wickets

Highlights, RR vs DC, Cricket Score, IPL 2021, Match 7: Chris Morris' late flourish helps RR beat DC by three wickets

23:38 (IST)

That was a great game. RR kept fighting till the end and emerged victorious which is good for the league. The stiffer the competition, the better it is. DC must be upset with that loss. They did everything well till the 18th over and then everything just blew up in the last 10 balls. 

Tomorrow we have Kings taking on each other as Punjab will battle it out against Chennai. See you again at 6 pm. The match starts at 7.30 but our live coverage will begin at 6 pm IST. Good bye and good night.  

23:37 (IST)

Jaydev Unadkat, Player of the Match

Unadkat: I think I have experience now of handling situations in tough moments. I like to bowl with the new ball. I could not do that last season and I had to step up in this season. I am glad I did well today. It was about hitting the good length. I feel there was a bit of moisture than there was on the Wankhede wicket in last game. Marriage changes you as a person. I feel more settled and calmer after marriage.

23:36 (IST)

RR skipper Sanju Samson: Had some hopes with Miller and Morris to come but to be really honest I thought that it was tough from there and I think the boys did really well to get over the line. It's about reading the conditions. Was a bit sticky to start with. Hard lengths and mixing up with the variations was the key. That's also our strength - three left-armers. They are slightly different from the other so we can use it in a different way. We had a chat with Sakariya, he was very confident and very clear Can't do much, was just praying inside. I always sit back and review my game. If I play that match again (the previous match) 100 times I would not take the single 

23:19 (IST)

Rishabh Pant, DC Captain: I think the bowlers did well at the start. We let them dominate in the end. I think it is a part and parcel of the game. Dew played a role in the end. We were 15-20 short but at least there is something to gain from this match. Hopefully we will pull it off in the next games from such situations. In the second innings there was more dew so slow ball was not stopping. 

23:18 (IST)

Most expensive 19th over bowled by Rabada in IPL:

18 v MI, Dubai, 2020

16 v CSK, Sharjah, 2020

15 v RR, Mumbai, 2021*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:18 (IST)
23:14 (IST)

Rajasthan win. Morris finishes it off in style, with a six to seal the deal for Rajasthan.

Curran gave a juicy full toss to Morris and he smashed it over the ropes in front of square for six. Wow, what a comeback in the last two overs from RR courtesy the big man Morris. A million-dollar innings from the million-dollar man. Rajasthan collect the first points. DC players are gutted. They have lost it from a winning position. DC dug out sitting in disblief. 

23:14 (IST)

Ball 3: Curran to Morris, fuller and Morris drives it to Dhawan to cover. No run. 4 needed off 3.

23:13 (IST)
six

Ball 2: Curran to Morris, slower and shorter, he picks up the length early and clears the rope on the leg side. 4 needed off 4 balls.

23:12 (IST)

Ball-to-ball updates of 20th over

Ball 1: Curran to Morris, yorker, hit for a double at extra cover. 10 needed off 5 balls. 

23:11 (IST)

After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 136/7 ( Chris Morris 22 , Jaydev Unadkat 11)

Morris gives hopes to RR by hitting two sixes in the over. Rabada got hit for a six and then showed his class bowling two consecutive dots. But Morris hit another one on the penultimate ball to bring the equation to 12 off 6 balls. 

23:14 (IST)

Rajasthan win. Morris finishes it off in style, with a six to seal the deal for Rajasthan.

Curran gave a juicy full toss to Morris and he smashed it over the ropes in front of square for six. Wow, what a comeback in the last two overs from RR courtesy the big man Morris. A million-dollar innings from the million-dollar man. Rajasthan collect the first points. DC players are gutted. They have lost it from a winning position. DC dug out sitting in disblief. 
23:12 (IST)

Ball-to-ball updates of 20th over

Ball 1: Curran to Morris, yorker, hit for a double at extra cover. 10 needed off 5 balls. 
22:50 (IST)

OUT! Avesh Khan avenges the two sixes with the wicket of Miller. Bowls straight and full, batter went after it and miscued, held at long on. Is that the end of RR's fight? Miller c Lalit Yadav b Avesh Khan 62(43)
22:42 (IST)

OUT! Rabada picks up Tewatia just when RR seemed to be getting back in the groove in the chase. Short ball, Tewatia pulled but could not middle it and ended up gettting caught at middle wicket. Rahul Tewatia c Lalit Yadav b Rabada 19(17)
22:16 (IST)

OUT! RR have lost half of their side now. Knuckle ball from Avesh, masterly used by the pacer, deceived Parag in the pace and he continued playing his lofted drive, ended up hitting it high up, Dhawan took another safe catch at covers. Riyan Parag c Dhawan b Avesh Khan 2(5
22:07 (IST)

OUT! Dhawan picks another catch, this time at the third slip. Avesh picks up the wicket, lured Dube into the drive, produced an edge which went straight to Dhawan who completed the catch and celebrated in his typical Dhawan fashion. Shivam Dube c Dhawan b Avesh Khan 2(7)
21:48 (IST)

OUT! RR lose their third wicket. Falling like nine pins here. Rabada pitches it up, lures him into the drive and produces the edge, Dhawan does the rest at first slip. Samson c Dhawan b Rabada 4(3)
21:45 (IST)

OUT! Woakes gets his England teammate, the ball nips back into Buttler and he checked his shot, ball took the inside edge and went to the keeper. RR lose openers in the same over, the third. Buttler c Pant b Woakes 2(7)
21:44 (IST)

OUT! RR lose Vohra. Woakes was a little straighter this time, yet again invited Vohra to go after him, he played the lofted shot but the bat turned in his hand and the ball went high up, Rabada completed a good catch deep on the leg side. Vohra c Rabada b Woakes 9(11) 
20:41 (IST)

RUN OUT! The DC skipper who will have to depart after failing to make the crease in time. Call it unlucky or some brilliant fielding by Parag, the bowler. Big wicket. Pant run out (Riyan Parag) 51(32)
20:36 (IST)

50 off 39 deliveries. Pant leading from the front here. The DC skipper has been so good with cutting the ball, that’s what fetches him a boundary here as he gets to the milestone in style.
20:07 (IST)

OUT! Clever change of pace. Once again, a left arm seamer does the damage. Mustafizur joins the party. Just 115kmph, the speed, Stoinis checks his drive and holes out to Buttler at cover. Stoinis c Buttler b Mustafizur 0(5)
20:01 (IST)

OUT! Third wicket for Unadkat. Brilliant deception. Roll of the fingers, slower one from the left arm seamer and Rahane hands a simple catch to him. Soft dismissal. Rahane c and b Unadkat 8(8)
19:48 (IST)

OUT! Unadkat on fire! This time it’s Dhawan who departs after edging the ball to Samson behind the stumps.The left hander moved to his right but Unadkat cramped him for room and follwed him. Unsuccesful scoop. Both of DC’s openers are back in the pavilion.  Dhawan c Samson b Unadkat 9(11)
19:41 (IST)

OUT! Unadkat draws first blood. Slower one from the left arm seamer, Shaw drives it through the covers, gets an edge and holes out to Miller at backward point. Prithvi Shaw c Miller b Unadkat 2(5)

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): Rajasthan win. Morris finishes it off in style, with a six to seal the deal for Rajasthan. Curran gave a juicy full toss to Morris and he smashed it over the ropes in front of square for six. Wow, what a comeback in the last two overs from RR courtesy the big man Morris. A million-dollar innings from the million-dollar man. Rajasthan collect the first points. DC players are gutted. They have lost it from a winning position. DC dug out sitting in disblief.

Preview: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 7 of IPL 2021 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

RR lost a close first encounter against Punjab Kings (PBKS) despite the heroics of their newly-appointed captain Sanju Samson. He smashed 119 off 63 balls in the chase of 222 but his side fell short in the end by just 4 runs.

More bad news followed for the team from Rajasthan as star all-rounder Ben Stokes was ruled out of the season, having broken his finger while fielding in the team's previous clash. With Stokes' omission, the onus will be on the likes of David Miller and Chris Morris to bring stability with the bat and ball.

Stokes, however, has decided to stay back with the team to help the new captain Samson and Kumar Sangakkara in making strategies for the games ahead.

For DC, South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje will be unavailable for the next few games as he has tested positive for COVID-19. Nortje played a big role in DC's campaign last year where they made it to the finals. The franchise still won't have the services of Kagiso Rabada with the ball as he is in quarantine right now. That means England all-rounder Chris Woakes will continue to feature in the XI.

Sanju Samson, captain of Rajasthan Royals and Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi Capitals. Sportzpics

Sanju Samson, captain of Rajasthan Royals and Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi Capitals. Sportzpics

DC come into this contest as favourites having won the game against CSK in a convincing fashion. Their opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan look in ominous touch and they have enough firepower in the middle to post massive totals or chase down big targets.

RR's bowling unit will have their task cut out against last year's finalists who despite the absence of their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, South African seamers and Axar Patel came up with the goods in the first match of IPL 2021.

As both the games played so far at Wankhede have been high-scoring, expect this contest to live up to the same expectations as both teams boast of some great hitters of the cricket ball.

Jos Buttler might get promoted to the opening slot to give RR a good start with the bat. It is the middle order which will be a concern for Rajasthan as Stokes' absence means Shivam Dube, David Miller and Riyan Parag will have to step up.

Axar Patel, who had tested positive for the deadly virus, has recovered and joined the DC squad but will be given a game's rest and should be available for selection from the next match.

DC and RR have played 22 games against each other and both teams have won 11 games each.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

Delhi Capitals (DC): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel.

Updated Date: April 15, 2021 23:40:04 IST

