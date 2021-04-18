Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 18 April, 2021

18 April, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings

195/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 11
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

198/4 (18.2 ov)

Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets

Live Blog
Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals
195/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.75 198/4 (18.2 ov) - R/R 10.8

Match Ended

Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets

Lalit Yadav - 12

Marcus Stoinis - 5

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Marcus Stoinis not out 27 13 3 1
Lalit Yadav not out 12 6 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jhye Richardson 4 0 41 2
Riley Meredith 2.2 0 35 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 180/4 (17.1)

18 (18) R/R: 13.5

Lalit Yadav 12(6)

Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 15(16) S.R (93.75)

c Deepak Hooda b Jhye Richardson
Highlights DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Match 11, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by six wickets

Highlights DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Match 11, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by six wickets

23:40 (IST)

Excellent run chase there from Delhi Capitals. Man of the Match Shikhar Dhawan's 49-ball 92 formed the bedrock of this clinical pursuit, and that late surge from Marcus Stoinis meant DC cruise home with 10 balls and six wickets to spare. Prithvi Shaw's 17-ball 32 helped set the tone, and DC were never really out of depth in this tall chase. 


For Punjab, skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal stood out with twin half-centuries, but as it turned out, Punjab were clearly 15-20 runs short on a smallish ground and against a rampaging batting line-up, not to forget the dew. The win puts DC on the second position on the points table as Punjab languish at the seventh spot. 


The action, however, doesn't stop in IPL 2021 with CSK taking on RR at the Wankhede Stadium. Do join us for the coverage tomorrow. Until then, it is good night from here. Stay safe and take care!

Full Scorecard
23:38 (IST)

Shikhar Dhawan is Man of the Match

Dhawan: "I am playing my best in terms of strike rate. I made a conscious effort to improve my strike rate and take more risks. I am always open to changes, and I keep trying new things. I am not scared of getting out either. I have worked on my on-side play, and I look to use the pace of the ball a lot more. I have also worked on my slog shot. I am more relaxed now. I have been playing for so many years, so if I am not relaxed now, when will I be? But, I don't take anything for granted."

Full Scorecard
23:33 (IST)

Rishabh Pant: "I've already started enjoying the captaincy but we were under pressure at the start because the wicket was not doing much and they had a good start. Good job by our bowlers to keep them to 190. I try to keep the atmosphere light so that people enjoy their cricket and make the most of their opportunities." 

Full Scorecard
23:27 (IST)

KL Rahul: "Victory would've been sweet on my birthday. Slightly disappointing but hoping we can comeback strong. Dew did sway things, bowling second's always a challenge at Wankhede. We always try to prepare for such conditions but it does get difficult in the situations. I think it would be fair (changing ball in second innings) and I'm not just saying that because I'm on the losing side."

Full Scorecard
23:14 (IST)

DC win by 6 wickets

Stoinis ends it in two legal deliveries. Pulls this short one from Meredith to bring curtains on Punjab. What a chase!

After 19 overs,Delhi Capitals 198/4 ( Marcus Stoinis 27 , Lalit Yadav 12)

Full Scorecard
23:13 (IST)
four

Too high from Meredith, and Stoinis hits that over point for four. It's a no- ball as well.

Full Scorecard
23:11 (IST)

After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 188/4 ( Marcus Stoinis 23 , Lalit Yadav 7)

Eight runs from that Jhye Richardson over including the wicket of Pant, but it doesn't matter anymore. DC need eight from 12, this may end quickly.

Full Scorecard
23:11 (IST)

Most runs conceded by Shami in an IPL match:

53 v KKR, Kolkata, 2018
53 v RCB, Bangalore, 2019
53 v RR, Sharjah, 2020
53 v DC, Mumbai, 2021*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:11 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:08 (IST)
wkt

Pant's gone. He hits Richardson straight to Deepak Hooda at long-on, who takes it in multiple attempts! Lalit Yadav is the new batsman.

Pant c Hooda b J Richardson 15(16)

Full Scorecard
23:06 (IST)

After 17 overs,Delhi Capitals 180/3 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 15 , Marcus Stoinis 22)

Wow, that was an eventful one from Shami, with nothing going his way. Two free-hits dipatched by Stoinis for a four and six  in addition to another four make it a 20-run over. DC need less than 6 an over.

Full Scorecard
23:40 (IST)

22:49 (IST)

Gone! Dhawan goes across the line, trying to sweep Richardson but misses. This one cannons into the middle stump. The platform though is ready for DC. Stoinis is the new batsman.

Dhawan b J Richardson 92(49) 
22:23 (IST)

Bad, bad shot that from Steve Smith. Short of length from Meredith and Smith hacks at it. Taken at fine leg. 

Smith c J Richardson b Riley Meredith 9(12)
21:56 (IST)

Shaw's gone. Slower from Arshdeep, and Shaw skies that pull. Chris Gayle does well to settle under that and complete the catch.

Prithvi Shaw c Gayle b Arshdeep Singh 32(17)
21:23 (IST)

Late surge sends Punjab to 195/4

Right, so Punjab Kings end their innings at 195/4 at Wankhede Stadium, riding on a 122-run opening stand between Mayank Agarwal and skipper KL Rahul and a blockbuster finish from Shahrukh Khan. Rahul's 51-ball 61 was a solid, sedate innings, but can potentially resume talks over his strike rate. It's a ground where tall chases are not difficult, and with some dew later in the innings, it won't be too easy for Punjab. Delhi Capitals, given the batting order they have, will surely fancy their chances,

195/4 is still a huge tally though; will it be a match-winning one tonight, we shall find out in a couple of hours.
21:07 (IST)

Full and wide goes Avesh, Pooran tries to slice it over deep cover but finds Rabada. 

Pooran c Rabada b Avesh Khan 9(8)
20:56 (IST)

Woakes, after getting hit for a six the previous ball, comes back in style. A bit of pace off there, and Gayle mistimes this. 

Gayle c (sub)Ripal Patel b Woakes 11(9) 
20:48 (IST)

Rabada strikes. Full, slanting in, and Rahul tries to go over mid-wicket. Stoinis, who dropped him in the previous over, redeems himself with a good running-diving catch.

Rahul c Stoinis b Rabada 61(51)
20:31 (IST)

Wicket...and it's Meriwala who's done it. Pace off, outside off, and Agarwal hits it straight to Shikhar Dhawan in deep. 

Mayank c Dhawan b Meriwala 69(36)
20:16 (IST)

First half-century for Mayank Agarwal in IPL 2021 as he pulls Avesh over the 'keeper. Excellent knock so far. 
19:03 (IST)

TOSS TIME!

DC have won the toss and they will bowl first. 

Pant: "There is some dew in the second innings and we'd like to make use of it in 6-10 overs. Steven Smith comes in for Tom Curran and Lukman Meriwala comes in for...someone..."

KL Rahul: "You quickly reflect upon that innings, don't really sit on it or dwell too much. You learn a little just in case you're in that situation again. Jalaj Saxena comes in for M Ashwin.. It's been hard to read the pitch, generally Wankhede is high scoring."

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS): Stoinis ends it in two legal deliveries. Pulls this short one from Meredith to bring curtains on Punjab. What a chase!

Preview: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi lost against Rajasthan Royals while Chennai Super Kings comfortably defeated Punjab Kings.

For both the teams, batting is the strong point, especially the top-order but so far in the tournament, Wankhede track showed that there will be help for the bowlers.

Punjab failed miserably in their match against CSK so they will be under pressure to bounce back. The team could only make 106 in their 20 overs, which Chennai chased down in 15.4 overs.

Meanwhile, it looked like Delhi will overcome the challenge against Rajasthan but David Miller and Chris Morris turned it around in the chase for their team.

South African pacer Anrich Nortje is now fit to play after clearing COVID-19 tests so he could feature in the playing XI of Delhi Capitals instead of Tom Curran.

"It's nice to be out of the room and see everyone at breakfast. Excited to get to training today," Nortje said in a video posted by the franchise.

"It will be nice to go back to the stadium and it's nice that the IPL is happening in India. It's exciting to get back on the field."

Squad

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

Updated Date: April 18, 2021 23:36:19 IST

