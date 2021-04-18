Highlights DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Match 11, Full Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings by six wickets

Excellent run chase there from Delhi Capitals. Man of the Match Shikhar Dhawan's 49-ball 92 formed the bedrock of this clinical pursuit, and that late surge from Marcus Stoinis meant DC cruise home with 10 balls and six wickets to spare. Prithvi Shaw's 17-ball 32 helped set the tone, and DC were never really out of depth in this tall chase.



For Punjab, skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal stood out with twin half-centuries, but as it turned out, Punjab were clearly 15-20 runs short on a smallish ground and against a rampaging batting line-up, not to forget the dew. The win puts DC on the second position on the points table as Punjab languish at the seventh spot.



The action, however, doesn't stop in IPL 2021 with CSK taking on RR at the Wankhede Stadium. Do join us for the coverage tomorrow. Until then, it is good night from here. Stay safe and take care!