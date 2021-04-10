Highlights, CSK vs DC, IPL 2021, Match 2, Full Cricket Score: Shaw, Dhawan shine as Delhi Capitals win by seven wickets

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): DC WIN BY 7 WICKETS! Pant finishes it off in style, with a boundary to seal the first win for Capitals and his first as captain. Delhi Capitals reach the target with 8 balls and 7 wickets in hand against a full-strength CSK unit led by MS Dhoni. This is a strong batting display for the last year's finalist who look strong contenders for the title this year as well, even without Shreyas Iyer. On the other hand, a lot to ponder over for Dhoni.

Preview: Reinvigorated with the arrival of their mainstays Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to start the 2021 season on a high against Delhi Capitals (DC).

The MS Dhoni vs Rishabh Pant battle is what promises to spice up this contest. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman from Delhi will be leading his side for the first time. And that too against MS Dhoni, whose experience and tactical acumen speak for themselves.

After a horrible last season, where they were knocked out in the group stages of the tournament, CSK made amends at the auction table and appear stronger on paper. Getting the team combination right as quickly as possible is something Dhoni would keep an eye on.

CSK have quality all-rounders in Jadeja, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Shardul Thakur, who lend balance and make the franchise a well-rounded unit.

As far as DC is concerned, all eyes will be on their bowling which looks relatively underwhelming in the absence of pacers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada. Both the South Africans are undergoing a mandatory seven-day quarantine and will thus miss the side’s opening clash. The onus of leading by example in the bowling department will be on Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma.

DC’s strength is their batting. Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Pant make an enviable batting unit on paper.

With the clash taking place at Wankhede, a high-scoring contest is on the cards.

The teams (From):

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.