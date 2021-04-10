Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Chennai Super Kings Vs Delhi Capitals At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 10 April, 2021

10 April, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Chennai Super Kings

188/7 (20.0 ov)

Match 2
Delhi Capitals

190/3 (18.4 ov)

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets

Live Blog
Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals
188/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.4 190/3 (18.4 ov) - R/R 10.18

Match Ended

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets

Rishabh Pant (C) (W) - 4

Shimron Hetmyer - 0

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rishabh Pant (C) (W) not out 15 12 2 0
Shimron Hetmyer not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shardul Thakur 3.4 0 53 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 186/3 (18.3)

4 (4) R/R: 24

Marcus Stoinis 14(9) S.R (155.55)

c Sam Curran b Shardul Thakur
Highlights, CSK vs DC, IPL 2021, Match 2, Full Cricket Score: Shaw, Dhawan shine as Delhi Capitals win by seven wickets

23:38 (IST)

That's the end of our coverage as well. A dominant win for DC who are looking serious contenders this year as well for the title. CSK have a lot to think upon as they continue to look ordinary on the field. DC collect first points. 

Tomorrow we have SRH taking on KKR at Chennai. We will be starting our coverage at 6 pm IST and hope to have you back.
 
See you tomorrow, good bye and good night.

23:38 (IST)

Shikhar Dhawan is Man of the Match:

I enjoyed my batting today. Was happy Prithvi also did well. It was important to give start in a chase like this. I had to innovate some shots and I enjoyed that challenge and taking the calculated risk. I was playing the ball close to the body, wicket was still sticky. I was clear in my game plan. It is tremendous to watch him bat when he is in flow. I am happy his hard work is paying off. Like the Moeen catch because I had to run back and take it. 

23:36 (IST)

DC skipper Rishabh Pant: In the middle phase, I was under some pressure. But we did well towards the end. It was very special walking out for the toss with MS. He has been my go to man. I have learnt a lot from him. We were thinking as to what we will do without Nortje and Rabada and I thought we had to do with the options we have. No, there was no effort for the NRR. Prthivi and Shikhar did well for us in the powerplay. They kept it simple and looked for boundaries. 

23:19 (IST)

Prithvi Shaw: Feeling good. Everyone contributed and it was a good start (to the season). The wicket was good to bat on in the second innings and we executed quite well. I worked on my game right after the Australia series, where I was dropped. Before heading into Vijay Hazare as well, I worked with Pravin (Amre) Sir. I don’t want to think about it (getting dropped from the Indian team). I have to move on and if something is wrong with my batting or technique, I have to improve and I am working hard on myself. 

23:15 (IST)

MS Dhoni, CSK captain: A lot dependent on how much dew we will get and that is why we wanted to get as many runs as possible. Batsmen did a good job to get to 180-odd. When it comes to our bowling, we could have been slightly better. There were quite a few boundary deliveries, the execution was not very nice. I think bowlers must have learnt. You have to look ahead and you want to get those extra 15 runs. 7.30 pm start means batting team will have half an hour without dew. 

23:10 (IST)
four

DC WIN BY 7 WICKETS!

FOUR! Pant finishes it off in style, with a boundary to seal the first win for Capitals and his first as captain. 

Delhi Capitals reach the target with 8 balls and 7 wickets in hand against a full-strength CSK unit led by MS Dhoni. This is a strong batting display for the last year's finalist who look strong contenders for the title this year as well, even without Shreyas Iyer. On the other hand, a lot to ponder over for Dhoni. 

23:09 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Stoinis departs as Thakur picks his second. Was a bouncer at shoulder height and Stoinis could not handle the pull that well, was caught in the deep on leg side. Stoinis c Sam Curran b Thakur 14(9)

23:07 (IST)
four

FOUR! Thakur strays down leg and Stoinis flicks it away for four runs to fine leg. Just 3 needed for a win.

23:06 (IST)

After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 182/2 ( Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 11 , Marcus Stoinis 10)

Stoinis with a cracking shot through the covers for a boundary. The equation now is 7 needed off 12. It might end in the next over. CSK must be looking to take it to the last over. 

23:04 (IST)
four

FOUR! Stonis cracks it through the covers for four runs off Bravo

23:10 (IST)

DC WIN BY 7 WICKETS!

FOUR! Pant finishes it off in style, with a boundary to seal the first win for Capitals and his first as captain. 

Delhi Capitals reach the target with 8 balls and 7 wickets in hand against a full-strength CSK unit led by MS Dhoni. This is a strong batting display for the last year's finalist who look strong contenders for the title this year as well, even without Shreyas Iyer. On the other hand, a lot to ponder over for Dhoni. 
23:09 (IST)

OUT! Stoinis departs as Thakur picks his second. Was a bouncer at shoulder height and Stoinis could not handle the pull that well, was caught in the deep on leg side. Stoinis c Sam Curran b Thakur 14(9)
22:57 (IST)

OUT! Thakur strikes and gets Dhawan with a good inswinging yorker. That looked plump from the word go as Dhawan was looking to play across the line but his feet did not move and umpire Anil Chaudhary had no doubt in his mind and raised the finger. DC lose second wicket. Dhawan lbw b Thakur 85(54)
22:19 (IST)

FIFTY! Dhawan reaches the milestone as well. What a start in IPL 2021 for Gabbar who is looking to make hsi case stronger for the T20 World Cup.  
22:17 (IST)

FOUR! Shaw smashes his way to fifty. What a knock this has been, gets one short and pulls it for four runs to bring up his fifty.
21:54 (IST)

After 5 overs,Delhi Capitals 58/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 31 , Shikhar Dhawan 27)

Prithvi Shaw is on fire. He is oozing class at the moment. The kind of shots which brought the limelight on the young talent. Seventeen off the over. Fifty up for DC. Shaw in the mood. Don't go anywhere. 
21:19 (IST)

After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 188/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 26 , )

Woakes has been given the responsibility of bowling the final over. And he does a fairly good job, conceding just one boundary in the over, and cleaning up Sam on the final delivery of the innings. 10 runs and a wicket off the final over. The Sam-Jadeja stand doing the bulk of the damage from DC’s perspective. Raina making a mark with a quickfire half-century too.

DC need 189 runs to win. 
20:50 (IST)

BOWLED! A duck for Dhoni. Huge wicket. Hard length from Avesh, the ball skids off the surface and rattles Dhoni’s stumps. CSK seem to be losing their way in the slog overs. Dhoni b Avesh Khan 0(2)
20:47 (IST)

OUT! Key wicket this. A stellar knock from Raina comes to an end. Unlucky dismissal there. It was Jadeja’s call and while running back towards the striker’s end, Avesh got in his way. By then, Raina was almost halfway and failed to make his way back. DC will happily take that. Raina run out (Woakes/Pant) 54(36)
20:31 (IST)

50 up for Suresh Raina off just 32 balls. And he gets to the milestone in style, whacking a massive six over deep mid wicket. He’s pulled anything short with disdain today.
19:44 (IST)

OUT! Outside edge and gone! Dhawan completes a sharp catch at first slip. Woakes getting the ball to shape away from the right-hander this time around. Gaikwad pokes at it and pays the price. Ruturaj Gaikwad c Dhawan b Woakes 5(8) 
19:41 (IST)

OUT! Avesh draws first blood. Good length delivery, it nips back into du Plessis and traps the South African LBW. Just the start DC wanted.  du Plessis lbw b Avesh Khan 0(3)

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)DC WIN BY 7 WICKETS! Pant finishes it off in style, with a boundary to seal the first win for Capitals and his first as captain. Delhi Capitals reach the target with 8 balls and 7 wickets in hand against a full-strength CSK unit led by MS Dhoni. This is a strong batting display for the last year's finalist who look strong contenders for the title this year as well, even without Shreyas Iyer. On the other hand, a lot to ponder over for Dhoni.

Preview: Reinvigorated with the arrival of their mainstays Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to start the 2021 season on a high against Delhi Capitals (DC).

The MS Dhoni vs Rishabh Pant battle is what promises to spice up this contest. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman from Delhi will be leading his side for the first time. And that too against MS Dhoni, whose experience and tactical acumen speak for themselves.

File image of CSK skipper MS Dhoni (right) and DC skipper Rishabh Pant. Sportzpics

After a horrible last season, where they were knocked out in the group stages of the tournament, CSK made amends at the auction table and appear stronger on paper. Getting the team combination right as quickly as possible is something Dhoni would keep an eye on.

CSK have quality all-rounders in Jadeja, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Shardul Thakur, who lend balance and make the franchise a well-rounded unit.

As far as DC is concerned, all eyes will be on their bowling which looks relatively underwhelming in the absence of pacers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada. Both the South Africans are undergoing a mandatory seven-day quarantine and will thus miss the side’s opening clash. The onus of leading by example in the bowling department will be on Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma.

DC’s strength is their batting. Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Pant make an enviable batting unit on paper.

With the clash taking place at Wankhede, a high-scoring contest is on the cards.

The teams (From):

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.

