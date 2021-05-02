Highlights PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021, Match 29, Full Cricket Score: Dhawan's unbeaten 69 takes Delhi to 7-wicket win

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): Meredith concedes 19 in the over with one ball to spare. Hetmyer collects two sixes and a four. DC go to top of the table with the win. Dhawan finishes with another unbeaten fifty. 167 was always going to be an easy chase. DC have an impressive batting line-up and dew is always a factor. Mayank Agarwal waged a lone battle today for PBKS, replacing KL Rahul as the captain, scoring 99* off 58 but he failed to find any support from the other batters and Punjab began the defense with very little on the board.

Preview: Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in match 29 of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sunday. Both teams come into the match after winning their previous encounters.

DC defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets on Thursday while PBKS defeated high-flying RCB in their previous contest to return to winning ways. What gave KL Rahul-led team a shot in the arm was their huge margin of win. They defeated RCB by 34 runs.

The script for Punjab's win was written by Rahul (91) and Chris Gayle (46) as the team posted 179/5 before spinners Harpreet Brar's match figures of 3/19 and Ravi Bishnoi's 2/19 decimated a star-studded RCB batting line-up.

Punjab will hope for another successful outing by their spinners in Ahemdabad, but more importantly, they need their middle-order to compliment the top-order as the result of the toss is not a guarantee, and batting second at the venue has appeared as a tougher job.

DC also depends heavily on its top-order with Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw being regular performers with the bat. They also need the middle-order to ready for any sorts of challenges that may arise against PBKS. Looking at the spin-friendly pitch at the venue, DC may bring in Amit Mishra. They also have better pacers than PBKS and that gives them a slight edge.

DC would move to the top of the table with a win tonight while PBKS can move to the fourth spot with a big win.

