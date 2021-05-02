Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Highlights PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021, Match 29, Full Cricket Score: Dhawan's unbeaten 69 takes Delhi to 7-wicket win

Highlights PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021, Match 29, Full Cricket Score: Dhawan's unbeaten 69 takes Delhi to 7-wicket win

23:28 (IST)

After staging an upset against RCB, fans were expecting another memorable performance from PBKS but it wasn't their day. First, they lost KL Rahul to acute appendicitis, and then they failed to put enough runs on the board despite Mayank Agarwal scoring a brilliant unbeaten 99. Apart from the stand-in skipper, other Punjab batsmen failed to light up the stage. Delhi Capitals had a brilliant start in the chase from the openers with Shikhar Dhawan staying till the end. DC now jump to the top spot and once again look menacing. In Rahul's absence, Punjab have a lot of work to do. 

That's it from our end. Good night!  

23:26 (IST)

Mayank Agarwal, who scored an unbeaten 99, is the Player of the Match: "KL Rahul is going for a surgery and hopefully he should be back. Would've liked two points but I guess we were about 10 short on that wicket. And the kind of powerplay they had we really had to scrap and fight. One batsman has to bat through, that was my plan. It was my day, I took that responsibility. Unfortunately we didn't get too many in the middle overs, even though we finished well. Would have loved two points more than anything else. But it is what it is. We have to shut this off, turn up next game and do better. Managing the ups and downs is what captaincy's all about. Kudos to Harpreet who showed up for us today and last game as well, he also hit a crucial boundary. We need to keep at it and click as a team."

23:21 (IST)

Rishabh Pant, DC captain: "Shikhar and Shaw gave us a very good start. It feels good when you have a great start in every match. Most of the things have been sorted out but we need to try out a few more things. The competition in the side is very strong, we have some gun bowlers but we can't play everyone."

23:01 (IST)

Delhi Capitals win by seven wickets! 

Meredith concedes 19 in the over with one ball to spare. Hetmyer collects two sixes and a four. DC go to top of the table with the win. Dhawan finishes with another unbeaten fifty. 167 was always going to be an easy chase. DC have an impressive batting line-up and dew is always a factor. Mayank Agarwal waged a lone battle today for PBKS, replacing KL Rahul as the captain, scoring 99* off 58 but he failed to find any support from the other batters and Punjab began the defense with very little on the board. 

22:56 (IST)
four

FOUR! What a shot. A full-blooded cover drive off the overpitched delivery Meredith. There was room on offer as well. 

22:55 (IST)
six

SIX! Meredith goes short this time and Hetmyer pulls it over the mid-wicket. Just too easy. 

22:54 (IST)
six

SIX! Overpitched delivery from Meredith and Hetmyer crashes it over the bowler's head. Big six. 

22:53 (IST)

After 17 overs,Delhi Capitals 148/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 68 , Shimron Hetmyer 0)

Pant loses his wicket in a hurry. Saw the ball pitched up on off from Jordan. Went for a swipe but lost his bat and ended up skying his shot to extra cover. Hetmyer is the new man in. Four from the over. 19 required now. 

22:50 (IST)
wkt

WICKET! Pant gets out trying to whip one more over the square leg. The bat came out of his hand, the ball took the outer half of the bat and Mayank took the catch at extra cover. 

Pant c Mayank b Jordan 14(11) 

22:46 (IST)

After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 144/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 64 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 14)

Hooda back on. It's less than run-a-ball now. Dhawan and Pant are under no pressure to take risks. Five from the over. 23 needed in the last four overs. 

Highlights

title-img
22:50 (IST)

WICKET! Pant gets out trying to whip one more over the square leg. The bat came out of his hand, the ball took the outer half of the bat and Mayank took the catch at extra cover. 

Pant c Mayank b Jordan 14(11) 
22:33 (IST)

FIFTY! Dhawan brings up his half-century. Third of this edition with an excellent slog sweep over mid-wicket for a maximum. 
22:31 (IST)

OUT! Smith c Malan b Riley Meredith 24(22)

Smith perishes trying to play a whip shot to square leg but the ball came in at a height and went up in the air. It was hanging in the air for long but Malan judged it perfectly and took it safely at mid-wicket.
22:01 (IST)

GONE! 

Harpreet Brar dismisses Shaw on his first delivery. Shaw was looking to play an inside-out drive but the delivery spun just a bit to evade the bat and uproot the stumps. 

Prithvi Shaw b Harpreet Brar 39(22) 
21:18 (IST)

Delhi Capitals need 167 to win

Mayank Agarwal does a glorious job for a stand-in captain. Scores an unbeaten 99 to take Punjab Kings to 166 runs. Didn't look possible at one stage but a strong finish courtesy Mayank. 64 runs from the final 5 overs, 76 from the last 6 overs. Has the game turned on its head?
21:06 (IST)

GONE!

Chris Jordan with a tentative shot. Short and comes into him, a nothing shot and the leading edge carries comfortably for Lalit Yadav at deep square.

Chris Jordan c Lalit b Rabada 2, PBKS 143/6
20:59 (IST)

GONE!

Shahrukh Khan looks to go over long on, but the pace is too much on it. Gets the sliced edge and Hetmyer takes it at extra cover. Shimron runs back slightly and completes the catch calmly

Shahrukh Khan b Hetmyer b Avesh 4, PBKS 129/5
20:49 (IST)

FIFTY! FOUR!

Mayank Agarwal brings up his 50 from 37 balls. Ishant Sharma with a wayward delivery, full toss, on the pads and it has been steered towards the leg side field. 9th IPL fifty for Mayank Agarwal
20:40 (IST)

RUN OUT!

Confusion between Mayank and new man Deepak Hooda. Not sure who is out and we go upstairs to check. Mayank drives and great fielding from Hetmyer causes confusion. In the end, it is Hooda who is short at the non-striker's end. If not that, it would have been all over for Mayank at the striker's end.

Hooda run out 1, PBKS 88/4
20:35 (IST)

GONE!

Axar Patel strikes! Left arm spinner to the left-handed batsman from around the stumps. Slows it down, Malan goes for the early shot and the ball goes on to hit the leg stump

Malan b Axar 26 (26), PBKS 87/3
 
19:57 (IST)

GONE!

AND BOWLED 'EM! Perfect reply from Kagiso Rabada. A full toss and Gayle is almost caught off guard with that 144kmph delivery. Big wicket!

Chris Gayle b Rabada 13 (9), PBKS 35/2
19:47 (IST)

GONE!

Prabhsimran tries to clear the in-field but doesn't get the elevation or the power to it. Full, outside off by Rabada and the sliced shot is taken by Smith at mid-off.

Prabhsimran c Smith b Rabada 12 (16), Punjab 17/1
19:06 (IST)

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan
19:05 (IST)

Punjab Kings playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami
19:03 (IST)

Toss: Delhi Capitals win the toss and decide to field first against Punjab Kings.
18:57 (IST)

From the ground

Dawid Malan has been given a cap by Chris Gayle. Mayank Agarwal will be making his captaincy debut in the absence of injured KL Rahul.
18:14 (IST)

No KL Rahul for Punjab

Punjab Kings tweeted KL Rahul has been taken to the hospital after complaining of abdomen pain. It turned out to be an acute case of appendicitis. "It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures he has been transferred to the hospital" said the tweet by Punjab. A big, big blow for PBKS who will miss not just their skipper but the highest scorer and the Orange Cap holder. News agency PTI says Mayank Agarwal could step in as the captain

More: KL Rahul diagnosed with acute appendicitis, flies to Mumbai for surgery; Mayank Agarwal to lead Punjab Kings

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): Meredith concedes 19 in the over with one ball to spare. Hetmyer collects two sixes and a four. DC go to top of the table with the win. Dhawan finishes with another unbeaten fifty. 167 was always going to be an easy chase. DC have an impressive batting line-up and dew is always a factor. Mayank Agarwal waged a lone battle today for PBKS, replacing KL Rahul as the captain, scoring 99* off 58 but he failed to find any support from the other batters and Punjab began the defense with very little on the board.

Preview: Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in match 29 of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sunday. Both teams come into the match after winning their previous encounters.

DC defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets on Thursday while PBKS defeated high-flying RCB in their previous contest to return to winning ways. What gave KL Rahul-led team a shot in the arm was their huge margin of win. They defeated RCB by 34 runs.

The script for Punjab's win was written by Rahul (91) and Chris Gayle (46) as the team posted 179/5 before spinners Harpreet Brar's match figures of 3/19 and Ravi Bishnoi's 2/19 decimated a star-studded RCB batting line-up.

Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in the IPL. Sportzpics

Punjab will hope for another successful outing by their spinners in Ahemdabad, but more importantly, they need their middle-order to compliment the top-order as the result of the toss is not a guarantee, and batting second at the venue has appeared as a tougher job.

DC also depends heavily on its top-order with Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw being regular performers with the bat. They also need the middle-order to ready for any sorts of challenges that may arise against PBKS. Looking at the spin-friendly pitch at the venue, DC may bring in Amit Mishra. They also have better pacers than PBKS and that gives them a slight edge.

DC would move to the top of the table with a win tonight while PBKS can move to the fourth spot with a big win.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh

Updated Date: May 02, 2021 23:25:41 IST

Tags:

