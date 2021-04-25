Highlights, SRH vs DC, IPL 2021, Match 20: Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): In the first Super Over of the season, Delhi Capitals chased down the 8 run target with Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant taking them over the line. Earlier, the two teams couldn't be separated with 159 runs from both.

Preview: SRH suffered three consecutive defeats before breaking their streak with a comfortable victory over Punjab Kings. In the four matches they played so far, Delhi have lost only once. In their previous game, impressive Delhi defeated the defending champions Mumbai Indians by six wickets.

This will be the last IPL match of the season in Chennai and the focus will again be on the nature of the track. The Chepauk wickets have lived up to their reputation of being sluggish and the chasing teams have an advantage. In the three previous matches, teams batting first failed to put on a 140 plus scores.

Warner's team has a few injury concerns in their camp. Pacer T Natarajan has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's thigh might rule him out for the game against Delhi. Warner and the team management will hope that they can buld on their winning momentum and overcome a tough side.

For Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan is showing great form. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra came into the side in their last game against Mumbai and picked four wickets for just 24 runs. Pant and head coach Ricky Ponting will once again bank on Mishra to deliver crucial blows on a slow and turning wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin will also hope to improve him form in helpful conditions.

"My style is to bowl the bowl in the air and get it to dip. I've been doing that for 14 years and I don't want to change much. I always go for the wickets," Mishra said after his player of the match performance against Mumbai.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.