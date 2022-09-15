ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is around the corner and most of the participating teams have already announced their squads for the tournament which is scheduled to take place in Australia from 16 October to 13 November.

A total of 16 teams — Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Ireland, UAE, Netherlands, and Zimbabwe, will play the ICC World T20 2022 tournament.

Ten out of 16 have made it by virtue of their ICC rankings. Remaining six teams are chosen through the T20 World Cup Qualifier. Four out of these 6 teams will be eliminated in Round 1.

Also, eight teams that have already qualified for the Super 12 round of T20 World Cup. They are: India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, South Africa, England, Australia, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. These are divided into two groups- Group 1 and Group 2.

Groups and format

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Qualifier Groups

Group A – Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates

Group B – Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Zimbabwe

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Final Groups post qualification

Group 1 – Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Winner Group A, and Runner Up Group B

Group 2 – Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Runner Up Group A, and Winner Group B

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Final Groups

The top two teams from Group A and Group B will qualify and be a part of the Super 12 which have been bifurcated into Group 1 and Group 2.

Squads of all teams participating in the T20 World Cup 2022:

First Round Group A

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni, Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

Sri Lanka: Yet to be announced

United Arab Emirates: Yet to be announced

First Round Group B

Ireland: Yet to be announced

Scotland: Yet to be announced

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith.

Zimbabwe: Yet to be announced

Super 12 Group 1

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.

Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

New Zealand: Yet to be announced

Super 12 Group B

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed

Standby players: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

Pakistan: Yet to be announced

