T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka include Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara in 15-man squad

Asian champions Sri Lanka on Friday became the latest team to announce their squad for the T20 World Cup, with senior pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara among those named in the 15-man squad.

Chameera and Kumara’s participation, however, will be subject to their fitness in the build-up to the mega event that takes place in the months of October and November in Australia. Pace spearhead Chameera had missed out on Sri Lanka’s victorious Asia Cup campaign due to an ankle injury.

The Lankans additionally have decided to name as many as five standbys for the tournament, including veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Chandimal, although only Ashen Bandara and Praveen Jayawickrama from the list will travel with the 15-man squad to Australia next month, an ICC release confirmed.

Sri Lanka decided to retain a majority of the squad than won five matches on the trot in the Asia Cup after getting outplayed by Afghanistan in the opening game. The Lankans would go on to clinch thrilling chases against Bangladesh, Afghanistan and India before defeating Pakistan twice in a space of three days, including in the final in Dubai, to win the continental event for a sixth time, second only to India’s seven wins.

Only Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thusara and Asitha Fernando — all of them seamers — from the Asia Cup squad were not considered for the T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka squad for the T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (Subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (Subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan

Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando

