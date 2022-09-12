BCCI announces squad for T20 World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel return to the setup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the Team India squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup that will be held in Australia in October this year.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side, as they aim to put an end to their ICC trophy drought.

India’s pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel made a return to the squad after clearing their fitness tests.

🚨 NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh — BCCI (@BCCI) September 12, 2022

Both Bumrah and Harshal had missed out on the Asia Cup after sustaining injuries, and had undergone rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Ravindra Jadeja, who recently underwent knee surgery and missed the majority part of the Asia Cup, is a notable absentee in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

India will play two warm-up matches, against Australia on 17 October and against New Zealand on 19 October, before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in their first group match on 23 October.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa, according to the BCCI statement.

