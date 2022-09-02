T20 World Cup 2022: England leave struggling opener Jason Roy out of 15-man squad

Former champions England on Friday named their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, excluding opening batter Jason Roy from the list.

The announcement from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Friday afternoon (Indian time) also included the squad for England’s first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, in which all-rounder Moeen Ali will be leading the side initially in white-ball captain Jos Buttler’s absence.

While the squad for the Pakistan tour comprises 19 players, it gets shortened to 15 for the World Cup with three reserve players traveling with the side.

Roy had been under fire for his lean run with the bat throughout the summer, scoring just 31 runs in three appearances in the T20I series against India. It was hardly better against the South Africans later in the summer, with the Durban-born explosive batter collecting just 45 runs in as many outings. And with three ducks in six outings for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, the writing was on the wall for him.

England, meanwhile, have decided to retain Test skipper Ben Stokes, who retired from the ODI format earlier this year, in the World Cup squad despite the all-rounder having not made an international T20 appearance since March 2021. Stokes had opted out of last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, in which England reached the semi-finals before losing to eventual runners-up New Zealand, due to him taking a break from the sport for the sake of his mental health, while also recovering from a finger injury.

Additionally, seamers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes have also been named in the squads for the Pakistan tour as well as the World Cup, having last played for the side in their tour of the Caribbean earlier this year.

England T20 World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England squad for Pakistan T20Is: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali (vc), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood

