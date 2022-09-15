T20 World Cup: Afghanistan announce 15-member squad; Darwish Rasooli returns after finger injury

Kabul: Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced their 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia from 16 October to 13 November 2022.

The selectors have made several changes from the squad that played in the recently concluded Asia Cup in Dubai and Sharjah.

Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Karim Janat, and Moor Ahmad have missed out from the squad, whereas wicket-keeper batter Afsar Zazai has been kept as a part of the reserve players.

Middle-order batter Darwish Rasooli, leg-spinning all-rounder Qais Ahmed, and pacer Salim Safi have been included.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Afghanistan Cricket Board today announced its 15-member squad for the ICC @T20WorldCup 2022, which will be played from 16th October to 13th November in Australia. More: https://t.co/1x7it7hx5w pic.twitter.com/ToTKvyCzM4 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 15, 2022

Rasooli had broken his finger and was out of action after the second T20I against Zimbabwe. However, he has recovered and been included in the squad.

Chief Selector Noor Malikzai said in a statement, “The Asia Cup was a very good opportunity for the team to build up things nicely for the much-important global event in Australia. Fortunately, Darwish Rasooli has recovered from his injury (broken finger) and we are happy to have him available for the WT20.

“He has demonstrated good glimpses of him in the previously held Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 and offers an additional batting option to our middle order. Since the Australian conditions offer further support for the fast bowlers, so we have added Salim Safi, the tall right-arm quick to add further impetus to our bowling department. Overall we have picked our best available players for the event and we are hopeful of them to do well and better represent the country in the mega event.”

Afghanistan played brilliantly in the Asia Cup, winning both their group round matches and showed tremendous fight against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the tournament. They will look to continue their form at the multinational event.

Afghanistan are pooled in Group 1 of the Super 12s at the World Cup alongside defending champions and hosts Australia, England, and New Zealand. Two more teams from the first round will join the group.

Afghans will start their campaign against England on 22 October.

Afghanistan Squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujib ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, and Usman Ghani.

Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, and Gulbadin Naib.

