Australia unveil Indigenous-inspired kit for T20 World Cup 2022

Australia will wear an Indigenous-inspired kit at the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup. The defending champions’ kit acknowledges Australian cricket’s connection to First Nations people and cultures.

Australia’s new uniform has been designed by Kirrae Whurrong woman Aunty Fiona Clarke, in collaboration with Butchulla and Gubbi Gubbi woman Courtney Hagen.

Featuring Aunty Fiona’s iconic Walkabout Wickets artwork, the new kit is Australia’s first uniform to feature a First Nations design at a cricket World Cup.

The Walkabout Wickets artwork is the centrepiece of the new kit which pays tribute to past, present and emerging First Nations cricketers.

The design, which is predominately gold with a green gradient, also incorporates the colours of the Aboriginal flag and Torres Strait Islander flag, represents the diversity of country through the rivers, waters, land and skies and also references the games played by First Nations cricketers over time.

The vibrant kit highlights the uplifting power and connection that cricket creates nation-wide; from the Australian cricket team on the field, to the fans in the grandstand and beyond.

Aunty Fiona Clarke – a direct descendant of late cricketer ‘Mosquito’ Couzens from the First XI – said connection was an important theme for the design.

“The Walkabout Wickets is to do with the past, present, and future. It’s talking about the cricket Walkabout team that first went to England in 1868,” Aunty Fiona said.

“The overall design is to do with the process of connecting with yourself as an individual, as a team, in the community and whatever is surrounded by you.”

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc said he was looking forward to bringing Australia’s First Nations cultures onto the world stage.

“We are very proud to be wearing a First Nations themed kit for the upcoming T20 World Cup and to also be the first cricket team to do so at a world event,” Starc said.

“The First XI team is an important part of cricket’s history and we are honoured that through this kit, we will share their story and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and cultures on the world stage.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.