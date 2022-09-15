Pakistan announce T20 World Cup Squad: Shaheen Afridi returns to the setup, Fakhar Zaman in reserves

Pakistan selectors have announced their Babar Azam-led 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled to be held from 16 October to 13 November in Australia.

Ace fast bowler Shaheen Afridi returns to the squad after missing out the Asia Cup owing to a knee injury. Alongside Shaheen, Mohammad Wasim Junior has also made a comeback to the T20 setup after recovering from his side strain, and Shan Masood has been selected for the white ball format for the first time.

“We are receiving encouraging reports about Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is likely to resume bowling early next month,” said Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim.

Shaheen is currently undergoing rehabilitation in London and will join the squad on 15 October in Brisbane.

Interestingly, all-rounder, Shadab Khan has been named as vice-captain of the squad.

Fakhar Zaman and Shahnawaz Dahani who were part of the Asia Cup squad have been kept as reserve players, but not included in the main squad. Hasan Ali, who was named as a replacement after multiple injuries in the bowling department, has been left out of the squad.

Muhammad Wasim said, “We have a team that can perform strongly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. That’s why we have shown faith and confidence in almost the same set of players who have been part of the T20I squad post the 2021 World Cup in the UAE.

“These players have performed well since November 2021 and that’s why we have won nine out of our last 13 T20Is. We have invested in these cricketers and it is fair that they get the opportunity to show their mettle in the World Cup, an event for which they have been preparing and training hard.

“We needed to ensure continuity and support to these players, and that’s precisely what we have done.”

Pakistan will kick off their campaign against arch-rivals India on 23 October at the MCG, the tickets for which have been sold off according to the ICC.

Pakistan are slated alongside India, Bangladesh, and South Africa in Group 2 of the Super 12s and two more teams will join from the first round.

Pakistan squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali , Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Usman Qadir.

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

