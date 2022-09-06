T20 World Cup 2022: Temba Bavuma returns, Rassie van der Dussen missing as South Africa name squad

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced the Proteas’ squad for the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Rassie van der Dussen is the most notable omission from the squad as he continues to recover from the finger injury he suffered during the Test match against England.

Van der Dussen broke his left index finger while fielding during the second Test against England. After consulting with a specialist, he was expecting to be out for “up to six weeks.”

That has created room for Rilee Rossouw in the squad. Reeza Hendricks’s recent strong form means South Africa are spoilt for choice in the top order which also includes Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram.

The team will be led by Temba Bavuma who has returned from the elbow injury he sustained during the T20I tour of India in June.

Bavuma missed the entire tour of England and opted against getting surgery with a view to being fit for the World Cup. He will return to the setup for South Africa’s three T20I and three ODI tour of India.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

