Thugs of Hindostan production designer Sumit Basu says film sets not inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean

Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan is one of the biggest releases to hit cinemas in recent memory. It has already caused a stir owing to its impressive star cast and gigantic budget. However, since the trailer was unveiled, social media users have found striking similarities in the sequences of the upcoming period drama's and that of popular Hollywood franchise Pirates of the Caribbean.

In an interview with Times Now, Thugs of Hindostan production designer Sumit Basu spoke about how the film's look has not been inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean.

"Never! I don't think the makers or anybody from the movie even think it once also, nobody. It never came to our mind. Our life was much simpler, we know the period, we know the ships. We are talking about Andalusia, we know those ships and people know there are replicas of those ships floating in the water. So, and from Viktor (director Vijay Krishna Acharya) and according to me, I never take reference from films," said Basu to Times Now.

Basu, who in the past worked on big budget films like Rockstar, PK, Sultan and Tamasha, added that he wanted to create something that will be a reference, not take reference and create something. He also said that he had not seen the Johnny Depp action adventure franchise.

Basu had shared with Bollywood Hungama that the research, concept art, designing and construction of two ships for Thugs of Hindostan was a herculean task. The project started off in 2015 and took two years to complete.

The film will see Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan share the screen space for the first time. Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen are also part of the film. The plot is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, which deals with a thug called Ameer Ali, whose gang of thugs posed a dangerous challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 1800s.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018 15:28 PM