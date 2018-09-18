Thugs Of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan's first look and character name revealed by Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan shared the first look of Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Thugs Of Hindostan, which is all set to hit the screens on 8 November later this year.

After the logo of the action entertainer, which also features Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, was unveiled on Monday, Aamir provided a glimpse of Big B's menacing-looking character Khudabaksh, whom the Dangal star referred to as the "biggest thug of all."

The Yash Raj Films production is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina and Aamir in Dhoom: 3.

Thugs Of Hindostan, an adaptation of Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, has been extensively shot in picturesque locations of Malta and Rajasthan.

The film will be digitally remastered in the IMAX format. It is the fifth such Indian movie after Dhoom: 3, Bang Bang!, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat to get the IMAX treatment.

Aamir had previously shared his experience of having fan moments on the set with Amitabh, he said: "I am a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan. When I got to know that I am working with him, it was really exciting...Finally, he was in front of me, we were rehearsing, and it was really a fan moment for me. I really couldn't speak properly or remember my lines. I was a little spaced out. And I must tell you, it was joyous for me to shoot with him. Every moment with him was a fan boy moment for me."

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2018 12:06 PM