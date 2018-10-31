You are here:

Watch: Thugs of Hindostan song Manzoor-e-Khuda features Katrina Kaif in an all gold avatar

FP Staff

Oct,31 2018 14:15:12 IST

After 'Vashmalle'  and 'Suraiyya', the makers of Thugs of Hindostan have released the teaser of 'Manzoor-e-Khuda'. Composed by Ajay-Atul, the song features vocals from Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Katrina Kaif in 'Manzoor-e-Khuda-. Screenshot from YouTube

Katrina Kaif in 'Manzoor-e-Khuda'. Screenshot from YouTube

Unlike 'Vashmalle', which focused on the camaraderie between Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's characters, and the fun dance number 'Suraiyya', this song is a powerful, patriotic track. Katrina Kaif, dressed from head to toe in gold, gracefully performs moves inspired by contemporary and Indian classical dance forms. The minute-long teaser also includes montages of Bachchan, Khan and Shaikh's characters as well.

"'Manzoor E Khuda' comes at a very crucial turning point in the film and it had to be a moving, powerful song. I think its lyrics, composition and vocals have created an overwhelming effect, making this salute to being free an incredibly special song. We love the song and we are certain that the audiences will love the spirit of freedom in it," Vijay Krishna Acharya was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Thugs of Hindostan is set to hit the theatres on 8 November. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The plot is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, which deals with a thug called Ameer Ali, whose gang of thugs posed a dangerous challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 1800s.

Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018 14:15 PM

tags: 'Manzoor-e-Khuda' , Aamir Khan , Amitabh Bachchan , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Katrina Kaif , Suraiyya , Thugs of Hindostan , Tune In , TuneIn

also see

Suraiyya teaser: Thugs of Hindostan song depicts flirtatious relationship between Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan

Suraiyya teaser: Thugs of Hindostan song depicts flirtatious relationship between Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan

Thugs of Hindostan song 'Vashmalle' sees Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan shake a leg to Ajay-Atul's composition

Thugs of Hindostan song 'Vashmalle' sees Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan shake a leg to Ajay-Atul's composition

Thugs of Hindostan: Tickets of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer to cost at least 10 percent more than Sanju

Thugs of Hindostan: Tickets of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer to cost at least 10 percent more than Sanju