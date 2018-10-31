Watch: Thugs of Hindostan song Manzoor-e-Khuda features Katrina Kaif in an all gold avatar

After 'Vashmalle' and 'Suraiyya', the makers of Thugs of Hindostan have released the teaser of 'Manzoor-e-Khuda'. Composed by Ajay-Atul, the song features vocals from Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Unlike 'Vashmalle', which focused on the camaraderie between Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's characters, and the fun dance number 'Suraiyya', this song is a powerful, patriotic track. Katrina Kaif, dressed from head to toe in gold, gracefully performs moves inspired by contemporary and Indian classical dance forms. The minute-long teaser also includes montages of Bachchan, Khan and Shaikh's characters as well.

"'Manzoor E Khuda' comes at a very crucial turning point in the film and it had to be a moving, powerful song. I think its lyrics, composition and vocals have created an overwhelming effect, making this salute to being free an incredibly special song. We love the song and we are certain that the audiences will love the spirit of freedom in it," Vijay Krishna Acharya was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Thugs of Hindostan is set to hit the theatres on 8 November. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The plot is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, which deals with a thug called Ameer Ali, whose gang of thugs posed a dangerous challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 1800s.

Watch the teaser here.

