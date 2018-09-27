Thugs of Hindostan trailer: Amitabh Bachchan's indomitable Azaad proves a tough challenge for Aamir Khan's Firangi

The makers of Thugs of Hindostan launched the trailer for the film on 27 September. Actor Aamir Khan too tweeted the trailer on his official Twitter handle. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.

Here come the Thugs! Its a big day for all of us. Missing Yash ji. Wish he was here with us.

I hope that TOH will make your Diwali a fun and enjoyable ride! #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer https://t.co/amNBe4iFy5@yrf @TOHTheFilm @SrBachchan #KatrinaKaif @fattysanashaikh pic.twitter.com/HJYXGAbBe6 — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 27, 2018

Set in 1795 India, the trailer depicts a country under the aegis of British raj. Oppressed and wronged, a few Indians decide to take the law into their own hands by procuring what they need. Enter, Amitabh's Azaad (an appropriately named character) rummaging through the firangi's assets, successfully looting it all. Fatima's Zafira assists Bachchan in their menacing 'adventures' as they proudly play the role of a Robin Hood of sorts.

Perplexed and irked by Azaad's looting, British official John Clive, (Lloyd Owen) orders for Firangi (Aamir Khan) who is assigned to gain Azaad's trust on behalf of the British. Talking about the film, Aamir had earlier mentioned that his character in the film had no scruples. unlike the socially aware films that he is known for being part of, Thugs of Hindostan portrays Aamir in a completely dubious light where his Firangi can hardly be trusted. And true to his words, Khan depicts Firangi in that light. Unreliable and slippery, the conman takes on the challenge of convincing the indomitable Azaad.

Recently, Khan announced that Thugs of Hindostan will be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience upon its release. The plot is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, which deals with a thug called Ameer Ali, whose gang of thugs posed a dangerous challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 1800's.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, the mega action adventure is scheduled to release on 8 November. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 12:25 PM