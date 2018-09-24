Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan reveals first look of his character Firangi from upcoming period drama

After revealing the first looks of Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Lloyd Owens, Aamir Khan has now shared a glimpse of his character Firangi in the upcoming period drama Thugs of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Dressed in a bright green jacket and a top hat over a dhoti, Khan's character sits on a donkey. He has a bottle of liquor slung on his side and sports round tinted sunglasses which complete his eccentric look, almost reminiscent of Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow in The Pirates of the Caribbean series. Khan also captioned the clip in Hindi which translates to, "And this is me, Firangi Mallah. You will not find anyone as noble as me on earth. Truth is my middle name and trust is in my work. I swear on my grandmother."

The plot of Thugs of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, which deals with a bandit called Ameer Ali, whose gang of thugs posed a dangerous challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 1800s.

