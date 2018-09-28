Thugs of Hindostan trailer: Twitterati churn out hilarious memes comparing the film to Pirates of the Caribbean
The trailer for the highly-anticipated Thugs of Hindostan released on 27 September, opening the floodgates of memes once again, after Sui Dhaaga: Made in India and Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0. While Twitterati unanimously claimed that they found striking similarities between the sequences in the trailer and Pirates of the Caribbean, here are some of the hilarious memes that the internet has been churning out.
One of the most popular film franchises, Pirates of the Caribbean, was the inspiration behind Thugs of Hindostan, claimed tweeters. To illustrate their point, posted side by side images from both the films and the newly released trailer.
Pirate Vs Pirated pic.twitter.com/wDxk5jz14U
— #MakeRohitIndianCaptain ♂ (@nickhunterr) September 27, 2018
Copy paste #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/MNDlPbzPle — HUNTER SINGH ᶻᵉʳᵒ ᶜʰʳᶦˢᵗᵐᵃˢ ²⁰¹⁸ (@SRKsCombat1) September 27, 2018
Some even claimed that the Thugs of Hindostan reminded them of previous characters played by the actors in the film, such as Ekalayva, Mangal Pandey, Dhoom 3 and even Bahubali
Close Enough 😉 #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/RiYxByFT19 — Divesh Singh (@YippeekiYay_DH) September 27, 2018
The ships in #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer look like they were lifted from a Playstation video game. Don't tell me they paid the VFX guy more than they paid their Writer-Director. pic.twitter.com/ISSGuxIiWh
— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 27, 2018
Some imaged what it would be like for Johnny Depp, who played Captain Jack Sparrow, to watch Aamir Khan's act in Thugs of Hindostan.
#JackSparrow after watching #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/4Ny4lA2u9u
— Raman (@ramangarg) September 27, 2018
Johnny Depp's Reaction After Watching #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/r8fYFhRIUM — . (@KevalAkkian) September 27, 2018
Captain jack sparrow after watching thugs of hindustan trailer. #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/Hp0ZZivERk — Krishnkant Nokwal (@Undefined_Kk) September 27, 2018
It seems that the new catchphrase for 2018 has been discovered, even though it appears in the latter part of the year. Aamir Khan's utterance, "Dhokhaa Swabhaav Hai Mera (I am in the habit of deceiving people)." The phrase immediately became viral on Twitter, with netizens producing memes one after another.
When you trust your CTC too much.
Salary credited : #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/9QG22zL12s
— Aman Rana (@theamanrana) September 27, 2018
"Padhai karlo fir aish hi aish hai" Life : pic.twitter.com/XSDD0VJweU — Pooja ▵ (@TheComicCase9) September 27, 2018
#ThugsOfHindostan #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer
That friend who cancels plans at last moment pic.twitter.com/cnolzceDiB
— Prateek Chaudhary (@know_prateek) September 27, 2018
Boss during appraisal season...:!!!#ThugsOfPromotion#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/A9yVBuPHVj — Neej Negandhi (@NeejNegandhi) September 27, 2018
Every Lays packet after opening. pic.twitter.com/XTeUcyRTQa
— Lone Wolf (@Idiotic_Fellow) September 27, 2018
*When you need to make an urgent call* Vodafone network: #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/eJqBBq1MrL — Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) September 27, 2018
For every dhokebaaz, there is someone bharosemand!#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/A6TVcyrwo5 — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 27, 2018
#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer Indian politicians after winning elections pic.twitter.com/lFJZlJWODD — Attraversiamo !!! (@i_upasana) September 27, 2018
Chinese 10400mAh power bank to consumers . #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer pic.twitter.com/CQ6DDrimjq — Varchill (@varshilgk) September 27, 2018
Others tried to gauge the trailer, and expressed their emotions after watching it:
*me after watching #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer trailer* pic.twitter.com/jlZvYgKYKW — Intasar Khan (@the_victimized) September 27, 2018
Updated Date: Sep 28, 2018 12:11 PM