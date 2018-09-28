You are here:

Thugs of Hindostan trailer: Twitterati churn out hilarious memes comparing the film to Pirates of the Caribbean

FP Staff

Sep,28 2018 12:11:47 IST

The trailer for the highly-anticipated Thugs of Hindostan released on 27 September, opening the floodgates of memes once again, after Sui Dhaaga: Made in India and Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0. While Twitterati unanimously claimed that they found striking similarities between the sequences in the trailer and Pirates of the Caribbean, here are some of the hilarious memes that the internet has been churning out.

One of the most popular film franchises, Pirates of the Caribbean, was the inspiration behind Thugs of Hindostan, claimed tweeters. To illustrate their point, posted side by side images from both the films and the newly released trailer.

Some even claimed that the Thugs of Hindostan reminded them of previous characters played by the actors in the film, such as Ekalayva, Mangal PandeyDhoom 3 and even Bahubali

Some imaged what it would be like for Johnny Depp, who played Captain Jack Sparrow, to watch Aamir Khan's act in Thugs of Hindostan.

It seems that the new catchphrase for 2018 has been discovered, even though it appears in the latter part of the year. Aamir Khan's utterance, "Dhokhaa Swabhaav Hai Mera (I am in the habit of deceiving people)." The phrase immediately became viral on Twitter, with netizens producing memes one after another.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#odf #olddelhifilms #memes #bollywood #amirkhan #thugsofhindostan   A post shared by OldDelhiFilms (@olddelhifilms) on

Others tried to gauge the trailer, and expressed their emotions after watching it:

