Fatima in Thugs of Hindostan, Jennifer Lawrence in Hunger Games: Who wore the female warrior look better?

FP Staff

Sep,19 2018 17:33:22 IST

The archery manual from the land of cinema is long. From Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games series to Anushka Shetty Baahubali, characters who practice the art of hunting have often resorted to bow and arrow, generating lingering images of them drawing a bow. For long, the film community has discussed the likes of Hawkeye, Robin Hood, Green Arrow and Legolas as the greatest archers of all time.

Joining the bandwagon of female archers in films, Fatima Sana Shaikh arrives as Zafira, the resolute fighter from Thugs of Hindostan.

Here is a look at other iconic looks of female warriors:

Katniss Everdeen in Hunger Games series:

zafira and katniss

Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira and Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen. Images via Twitter

The burning embers in the backdrop of both the posters of Thugs of Hindostan and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay might give them a somewhat similar look, but the protagonists can be seen in different attires. Fatima's gusto is apparent, as she dares to rage the battlefield (or in her case, the water) with her long flowing hair. Jennifer Lawrence, on the other hand, is seen with her hair tied in a braid and her swagger is palpable. Our vote here goes to both the looks.

Anushka Shetty in Baahubali 2: 

zafira anushka shetty

Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira in Thugs of Hindostan and Anushka Shetty as Devasena in Baahubali 2. Images via Twitter

It could be a coincidence, but why do all the attackers seem to charge only from one direction? As far as the posters are concerned, a saree-clad fighter always grabs eyeballs (and how). Anushka Shetty's Devasena, the sister of Kunthala kingdom's ruler, ditched the mainstream one-arrow-per-bow weapon to use a bow that could release three arrows at a time in the film Baahubali 2. Devasena for the win.

Lara Croft in Tomb Raider: 

Lara croft

Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira in Thugs of Hindostan and Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft, from the 2018 film Tomb Raider, is seen in the poster of the film with a quiver slung to her back, clutching on to her bow. While Alicia dons it as if an extension of her herself, Fatima's command over the weapon is apparent. We're going with Thugs of Hidostan for this round.

Abigail Whistler in Blade—Trinity : 

Blade

Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira in Thugs of Hindostan and Jessica Biel as Abigail Whistler in Blade: Trinity

The illegitimate daughter of Blade’s mentor and tech man Whistler, Abigail (played by Jessica Biel) is one of the fiercest characters on the big screen. Together with Hannibal King and friends, she forms the vampire-slaying Nightstalkers. Alongside her bow, Abigail has a small arsenal of weaponry, which makes her the undisputed crown-bearer of an archer. It would be interesting to see how Fatima's character fares in comparison. Biel wins this one.

Brave: 

Fatima brave

Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira in Thugs of Hindostan and Merida from Brave. Images via Twitter

The flame-haired heroine Merida from Pixar's Brave is a Scottish princess whose father gives her a bow for her sixth birthday. Her unparalleled bowmanship, and the fact that she is never deterred by the cascading cape that she always has tied to her back, makes her the winner in this case.

