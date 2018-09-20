Thugs of Hindostan: British actor Lloyd Owen looks menacing as antagonist John Clive in upcoming period drama

Aamir Khan tweeted the first look of John Clive, played by British actor Llyod Owens on 20 September. In the tweet, Khan sarcastically described the antagonist, calling him "one of the most gentle and kind souls." Owens looks menacing in his uniform, slicked back hair and perfectly manicured moustache. The motion poster reveals that he has a standing army waiting for his command to attack.

Written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the Yash Raj film also features Amitabh Bachchan as Khudabaksh, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira.

According to IMDb, Owens has previously starred in the 2011 science fiction film Apollo 13 and in 2006's Miss Potter, also starring Renee Zellweger and Ewan McGregor.

Thugs Of Hindostan, an adaptation of Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, has been extensively shot in picturesque locations of Malta and Rajasthan. Hindustan Times writes that the film has a budget of approximately Rs 300 crores and is set in the period of 1790 to 1805.

The film, which will release on 8 November, will be digitally remastered in the IMAX format. It is the fifth Indian movie after Dhoom: 3, Bang Bang!, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat to get the IMAX treatment.

