The Batman, Kangana Ranaut's Tejas, Stranger Things 4, Netflix's Extraction, Doctor: First looks this week

With a bevy of official posters, trailers, and movie announcements flooding our social media timelines, it may get tough at times to keep a tab on your most-anticipated shows and movies.

To everyone's surprise, Netflix gave its Stranger Things fans a bonus on Valentine's Day by releasing the first teaser of its breakout supernatural series. Matt Reeves shared a glimpse into the world of Robert Pattinson's The Batman in the form of actor's camera test video for the film.

From Bollywood's slate, the first look of Kangana Ranuat as a determined Indian Air Force pilot from RSVP-produced Tejas has been released.

Check out the list of all first looks that released this week

Bollywood

Aankh Micholi

Umesh Shukla on Thursday announced his next directorial as a family entertainer, titled Aankh Micholi. The film revolves around a family of misfits, and features an ensemble cast of Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor, and Vijay Raaz. Aankh Micholi is slated for a Diwali release this year. Tejas

For all the brave hearted and strong headed women in Uniform who make sacrifices for our nation day in and day out . Kangana to play an airforce pilot in her next , titled - TEJAS#KanganaRanaut @RonnieScrewvala #SarveshMewara @nonabains @rsvpmovies #Tejas pic.twitter.com/m4qHNJufAL — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 17, 2020

Kangana Ranaut will play an Indian Air Force pilot in RSVP’s upcoming military film, Tejas. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the first look sees Kangana as a force of nature in an Indian Air Force uniform, while a huge IAF jet looms in the background.

Tejas is set to go on floors this summer, and is scheduled to release in April 2021.

Hollywood

The Batman

This week, fans of the DC Universe got the first sneak peek of Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader when director Matt Reeves shared the footage of the actor's camera test from The Batman. Clocking in at less than a minute, the video shows Pattinson sport the iconic cape and cowl. It also teases the slick new Batman logo. The Batman is currently in production, with the release date of the Warner Bros/DC tentpole slated as 25 June, 2021. South Indian Doctor

To celebrate his 35th birthday, the makers of Doctor released the first look of Sivakrthikeyan from the upcoming thriller on Monday. The still features a bespectacled Sivakarthikeyan in a crisp formal attire, majestically sitting on a chair with bloody gloves and a scalpel in his hands.

Jagame Thanthiram

The title of Dhanush’s 40th film, D40, as it had been referred to until now, has been revealed as Jagame Thanthiram. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, and produced by YNOT Studios, the film is about the clash between a local Madurai-based gangster (Dhanush) and the head of an international mafia (played by James Cosmo of Game of Thrones fame). The motion poster channelises the The Last Supper-setting, as it takes us through a couple of the central characters, with a focus on Dhanush armed with an array of guns, and finally ends with the cast of the film (in character) sitting at a table with food and alcohol. Streaming Extraction

Chris Hemsworth plays a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the most deadly mission of his career. Get your first look at Extraction (via @usatodaylife) premiering April 24 pic.twitter.com/s2G8XiYcBD — Netflix US (@netflix) February 18, 2020

Netflix released the first look of Chris Hemsworth's upcoming drama Extraction, formerly titled Dhaka. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film follows Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), a mercenary-for-hire, who is tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) of an international crime lord.

Extraction is produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo through their AGBO banner, along with Hemsworth, Mike Larocca, and Eric Gitter. The film is scheduled to premiere on 24 April on Netflix.

Stranger Things 4

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020

Netflix shared the first look of new instalment of popular supernatural thriller Stranger Things on 14 February. The teaser shows a few workers building a railroad somewhere in Russia. However, the final twist comes in at the end of the clip, when fans get a glimpse of Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour). The end of season three revealed he is still alive despite appearing to have perished in an extradimensional portal.

The makers have not yet shared the release date of Stranger Things 4.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2020 13:43:43 IST