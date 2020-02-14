The Batman director Matt Reeves teases Robert Pattinson's first look as Caped Crusader in camera test footage

Fans of the DC Universe got the first sneak peek of Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader on Thursday when director Matt Reeves shared the footage of the actor's camera test from The Batman on Twitter.

Clocking in for less than a minute, the video shows Pattinson sporting the iconic cape and cowl. It also teases the slick new Batman logo.

Check out the video here

The video plays to the moody, haunting tunes by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino. Reeves and Giacchino have earlier collaborated on Let Me In (2010), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017). The footage was shot by The Batman director of photography Greig Fraser, Reeves added in another tweet.

Here's the tweet

Pattinson had earlier opened up on playing the Dark Knight. He said he finds Batman to be a "dope character," whose "morality is a little bit off." "Batman’s not a hero, though. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero — there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong."

Apart from Pattinson, the film also stars Zoë Kravitz, who essays the role of Catwoman. Paul Dano plays the villain the Riddler. Jeffrey Wright set to portray Batman's ally Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis plays Alfred Pennyworth in the movie.

The Batman is currently in production, with the release date of the Warner Bros/DC tentpole slated as 25 June, 2021.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2020 09:21:06 IST