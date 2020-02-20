Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur to star in Umesh Shukla's family comedy Aankh Micholi

Umesh Shukla's next directorial is a family entertainer titled Aankh Micholi. The director is reuniting with Sony Pictures Films India for the new project. They earlier collaborated on Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor-starrer 102 Not Out.

The film revolves around a family of misfits and features an ensemble cast of Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz.

Check out the announcement here

Jitendra Parmar will write the script whereas Sachin-Jigar will compose the music for the film.

Umesh Shukla, who will also produce Aankh Micholi, says in a statement, "I am thrilled to again partner with Sony Pictures Films India for Aankh Micholi. The film is very close to my heart and I am proud to have been able to bring such an exciting cast together for the film. The family entertainer is a story of a family of misfits. Since it’s a complete family entertainer, we thought of releasing the film in Diwali and I can promise that the audiences will be in for a laugh riot."

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India says, "Umesh Shukla, through his work over the years, has the innate ability to enthrall audiences by connecting with them through a powerful, humorous and entertaining narrative. As a studio, we are always looking out for engaging and riveting stories that can not only charm audiences but evoke strong emotions. I can proudly say that our next film with Umesh has attracted the best talent in the industry, and with such a stellar ensemble and Umesh in the driver seat this Diwali will be truly a rib-tickling roller coaster ride for audiences worldwide.”

Aankh Micholi, slated for a 2020 Diwali release, will be shot across India and Europe.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

