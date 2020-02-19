Dhanush has a busy year ahead with Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming film Jagame Thanthiram, Karnan, and Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re

The multi-faceted Dhanush is easily the busiest actor right now in Tamil cinema. After the blockbuster Asuran, the National Award-winning actor delivered a commercial hit Pattas earlier this year. If all goes well, Dhanush will have four releases (including Pattas) this year.

Dhanush has already completed shooting for his gangster action thriller with Petta director Karthik Subbaraj. Today, the makers have announced that the film has been titled as Jagame Thanthiram. Predominantly shot in London, the film is all about the clash between local Madurai-based gangster (Dhanush) and the head of an international mafia (played by James Cosmo of Game of Thrones fame). Aishwarya Lekshmi plays Dhanush’s pair in the London portions and Sanjana Natrajan will be seen as the actor’s wife in the scenes shot in India.

Dhanush shared the film's motion poster

Produced by Sashikanth’s Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainment, Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the film. Jagame Thanthiram is scheduled to hit the screens on 1 May.

Currently, Dhanush is busy shooting for a rural-based action drama film titled Karnan directed by Maari Selvaraj who won a lot of accolades for his debut film Pariyerum Perumal which talked about caste politics in Tirunelveli Law College. Karnan is also set in the backdrop of Tirunelveli but this time, Maari Selvaraj talks about the issues faced by estate workers.

Besides Dhanush, the film also has Malayalam actor Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, cinematographer turned actor Natty and Yogi Babu in pivotal characters. Karnan is being produced by Asuran producer Thanu, he is planning to release the film in July. Dhanush and Maari Selvaraj are working hard to finish the shoot by the end of this month.

After completing the shoot of Karnan, Dhanush will join the sets of his third Hindi film Atrangi Re with his Raanjhanna director Aanand L Rai. Touted to be a romantic drama, the film also has Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. According to the makers, the shoot of the film will begin on 1 March.

Our sources say that the actor will simultaneously shoot for Atrangi Re and his untitled crime thriller with Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru director Karthick Naren. Sathya Jyothi Films, producers of Pattas is bankrolling Dhanush’s film with Karthick Naren and they have announced that they are looking for a possible release in October.

Apart from the above mentioned four films, Dhanush also has an action drama to be directed by his elder brother Selvaraghavan with whom he has delivered many classics including Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna. Selva also penned the story for Dhanush’s debut film Thulluvatho Illamai and the actor also remade with his brother Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule in Tamil as Yaradi Nee Mohini.

Thanu has agreed to produce Dhanush’s film with Selvaraghavan and Sean Roldan has been roped in to compose music. Even before Karthick Naren’s film, Sathya Jyothi Films was supposed to produce the actor’s fantasy film with Raatchasan director Ram Kumar but as the director requires more time for research work and pre-production, the shoot will only begin by the second half of this year. On the other hand, known for his swift work style, Karthick has assured Dhanush and Sathya Jyothi that he can complete the shoot within sixty days.

In the meantime, Dhanush has also signed a biggie with the market leader Sun Pictures. Sources say that Dhanush himself will be penning the story and his long time associate and friend Mithran Jawahar will helm the film. Mithran had previously directed Dhanush’s Yaradi Nee Mohini and Kutty, Tamil remakes of Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule and Arya.

Looking at the lineup of Dhanush, the actor’s dates are full until mid of 2021 and he will have at least six releases in the next sixteen months.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2020 17:42:16 IST