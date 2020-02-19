Chris Hemsworth is on a rescue mission in first look of Netflix's Russo Brothers film Extraction

Netflix has released the first look of Chris Hemsworth from the upcoming action drama Extraction. The film follows Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), a mercenary-for-hire, who is tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) of an international crime lord. As Rake tries to extract the child, the two develop a bond that offers him a chance at redemption.

The first look features Hemsworth in a haphazard state, presumably hiding away from the bad guys and holding onto a large gun. He is facing away from the camera and is seen trying to console Jaiswal, who is visibly scared of something. Another still sees Hemsworth in midst of a busy market street, while a colourful truck looms in the background.

Check out the first look here

The official description for the film reads as, "Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy."

The film has been extensively shot in India. A CBR report states Bollywood actors Pankaj Tripathi and Manoj Bajpayee are also a part of the cast.

Extraction is produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo through their AGBO banner along with Hemsworth, Mike Larocca, and Eric Gitter.

The film marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, who previously worked with Hemsworth as a stunt coordinator and second unit director on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, according to CBR.

While talking to USA Today about Hemsworth’s character, Hargrave says, "You've got a guy who has a dark past and has done some very violent things as a way to make a living. The interesting thing about (his) character isn't his physical bravery but his emotional cowardice."

Extraction is scheduled to premiere on 24 April on Netflix.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2020 11:43:02 IST