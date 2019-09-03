Dhanush, Karthik Subbaraj sign James Cosmo from Game of Thrones in their upcoming action thriller

Hollywood actor James Cosmo has joined the cast of director Karthik Subbaraj's long-awaited action thriller, with Dhanush in the lead, reports India Today.

Tentatively titled D40, the film is scheduled to go on the floors soon in London. Cosmo is most well known for his performance in HBO worldwide sensation Game of Thrones, where the thespian plays the role of Lord Commander Jeor Mormont. Other films to his credit include Braveheart, Troy, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.

Subbaraj has also posted a warm welcome message for Cosmo. He says it will be an honour to collaborate with Cosmo.

As per the report, Subbaraj had always wished for an international actor to play the antagonist in the film since it will be set in London. In fact, he had even tried to approach Al Pacino and Robert De Niro for the role but failed to do it since it was a tedious process.

The Petta director opened up on the issue in an interview with Film Companion. " I wanted someone from The Godfather cast to play the role. That's the reason we tried to approach Robert De Niro and Al Pacino but in vain. It was a tedious process to reach out to them. First, you should approach the casting agent of the respective actor, and they should like the script. And you have to wait for a particular period of time until they get back. We can't narrate the same story to some other actor for the same character. Here, I can narrate a role to multiple actors and keep my options open. It's not possible there. This process took me nearly six months," said the filmmaker.

Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi is set to make her Tamil debut with the film. Dhanush and the crew are scheduled to go off to London for the shoot, which begins in two days.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 11:26:53 IST