Stranger Things season 4 to see return of Chief Jim Hopper in Russia, reveals new teaser of Netflix show

Netflix gave its Stranger Things fans a bonus on Valentine's Day by releasing the first teaser of its breakout supernatural series. Though the one-minute video clip does not reveal much about the series, it features a surprise reappearance of a popular character from the show.

The video signals the franchise has kept its promise of expanded its universe beyond the town of Hawkins, Indiana. The trailer shows a few workers building a railroad somewhere in Russia.

The final twist comes in at the end of the clip, when fans get a glimpse of Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour). The end of season three revealed he is still alive despite appearing to have perished in an extradimensional portal.

The Russians were also shown to have possession of Demogorgon monster, hinting at the fact that Hopper's survival had to be in regards to the supernatural goings-on in the Upside Down.

The makers have not shared the release date of the new season yet.

Check out the trailer of Stranger Things season 4



View this post on Instagram from Russia with love A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) on Feb 14, 2020 at 6:00am PST

Meanwhile, the third season of retro sci-fi Stranger Things has become the most-watched instalment of the show to date, Netflix has revealed. The third season was viewed by as many as 64 million viewers in the first four weeks of its release, reports Variety.

The streamer announced the news in the Q3 letter to shareholders. Earlier, Netflix had said a staggering 40.7 million accounts watched the third season within the first four days of its premiere, the highest-ever for a project on the streamer in a four-day window.

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2020 10:44:45 IST