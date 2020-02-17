Sivakarthikeyan has his knives out in the first look of Nelson Kumar's upcoming thriller Doctor

The first look of Sivakarthikeyan from the upcoming film Doctor has been released. The still sees a bespectacled Sivakarthikeyan in a crisp formal attire majestically sitting on a chair with bloody gloves and a scalpel in his hands. Quite opposite to the title of the movie, the poster sheds off the regular tropes of white coat and stethoscopes for a doctor, but leaves with an intriguing notion which sees the actor surrounded by scalpels, blades and scissors.

The first look poster was released to mark the birthday of Sivakarthikeyan, who turned 35 today (17 February). Written and directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, the plot details of Doctor are kept under wraps. The film's music is scored by Anirudh Ravichander, and it marks the music director's fifth collaboration with the star after the films Ethir Neechal, Maan Karate, Remo, and Velaikkaran.

Check out the first look here

Speaking about the film, director Nelson said, “It has elements of action, thriller, and comedy. The film can’t be put into one genre. It has an ensemble cast consisting of many performers. "

Doctor will feature Gang Leader-fame Priyanka Mohan as the female lead. The movie also stars Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu, Archana and Vinay.

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in PS Mithran's Hero, where he played the role of a masked vigilante. He is also gearing up for R Ravikumar's Ayalaan, which is touted as a sci-fi film. AR Rahman is scoring the music of the film.

According to Indian Express, the actor is also bankrolling Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja under his production banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions. Featuring television anchor Rio Raj in the lead role, the film is directed by debutant Karthik Venugopalan.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2020 14:46:17 IST