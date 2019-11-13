Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior — Saif Ali Khan looks every inch of royal and intimidating in his character poster

Ahead of its trailer release on 19 November, the makers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior have unveiled the first look of Saif Ali Khan from the film.

Saif, who is set to play the antagonist in the upcoming period drama, looks every bit menacing in the new character poster. Framed in blacks and greys, the poster features Saif as Uday Bhan, sitting on a throne and holding onto his sword. With long hair and kohl-rimmed eyes, the actor seems every inch of royal and intimidating in the still.

Check out the first look here

Ajay Devgn will essay the titular role of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the Maratha Empire under Shivaji. Tanhaji will bring the story of Maratha commander to the celluloid, who was celebrated for his role in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. The general died while winning the Kondhana fort from the Mughals for the Marathas during the Sinhagad battle.

Directed by Om Raut, the film will see Kajol reunite with Ajay on screen almost after a decade, where she will essay the role of Tanaji's wife Savitri Malusare.

The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul Gupta in pivotal roles.

Saif was last seen Navdeep Singh's Laal Kaptaan. He has wrapped up Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman, alongside Tabu and Alaia Furniturewala.

Meanwhile, Ajay has a host of releases lined up for next year, with Bhuj: The Pride of India and sports drama Maidaan. He will also briefly reprise his role of Bajirao Singham of Rohit Shetty's Singham franchise for Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, another film from Rohit's cop-verse after Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba.

