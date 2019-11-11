Ajay Devgn, Keerthy Suresh's sports drama Maidaan, directed by Amit Sharma, to release on 27 November, 2020

The release date of Ajay Devgn starrer sports-based movie Maidaan will release on 27 November, 2020. The feature is based on how the Indian Football team, under the guidance of SA Raheem, brought glory to the country during the years of 1952-1962. Devgn will reportedly play the role of Indian football coach and manager, Syed Abdul Rahim.

Maidaan also stars National Film Award winner Keerthy Suresh and Gajraj Rao. The Amit Ravindernath Sharma directorial film will conclude filming in March 2020.

Here is the announcement

Release date finalized... Ajay Devgn’s next film #Maidaan - based on the sport #football - to release on 27 Nov 2020... Costars Keerthy Suresh... Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma [#BadhaaiHo]... Filming will conclude by March 2020. pic.twitter.com/jE2N9uZtAc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2019

In October, Ajay wrapped up the second shooting schedule of the film in Mumbai and was expected to move to Kolkata. Maidaan is produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta.

Some time back, Ajay had shared the poster of the film which had a huge football in the shape of a globe. The read 'The Golden Era of Indian Football' in gold font. It also gave a glimpse of a jam-packed stadium with a match being played in it.

Ajay who was last seen in De De Pyaar De will feature next in Bhuj: The Pride of India. He will essay the character of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombings from Pakistan. He will also be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2019 10:23:40 IST