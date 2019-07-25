Bhuj: The Pride of India — Ajay Devgn begins shoot in Mandvi, where introductory and climax scene is being filmed

The makers of the war-drama Bhuj: The Pride of India have reportedly roped National Award-winning action director Peter Hein to shoot the larger-than-life action sequences in the film. Ajay Devgn commenced shooting on 25 July in Gujarat's Mandvi district, and will film his introductory scene with Hain today, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The report additionally says that the second schedule will last for 25 days, during which time the climax will also be canned. Sonakshi Sinha will join Ajay in Mandvi. The action of the film has been designed for over three months. Devgn was also involved in the process, states Mirror. The action team previously worked with Devgn on Shivaay, and was recommended by the actor for this film as well.

After the Gujarat schedule, the film will then be shot in Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bhopal and Indore, after which the patchwork will be completed in Mumbai.

The film is based on true events and will be written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Devgn will depict Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was the supervisor of Bhuj airport in Gujarat during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Bhushan Kumar also announced the rest of the cast on 20 March. Devgn will share the screen space with Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk.

The official synopsis states that the film will follow how Karnik and his team with the help of local women reconstructed the destroyed IAF airstrip in Bhuj, Gujarat, in what could be termed as India's 'Pearl Harbour' moment.

According to Times of India, Dutt will be seen as Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari ‘Pagi’, a civilian who helped the Indian forces during the war. Sinha's character will be called Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a social worker, while Daggubati will play an army officer in the Madras Regiment. Chopra will essay the role of an Indian spy in Lahore named Heena Rehman and Virk will depict a fighter pilot, who also played a crucial role in the war.

The film went on floors on 25 June in Ramoji Filmcity, Hyderabad.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 10:26:19 IST