Sooryavanshi first look: Akshay Kumar is a fierce and flamboyant cop in Rohit Shetty's Simmba follow-up

The makers of Rohit Shetty's high-octane action drama Sooryavanshi have unveiled two first look posters from the film. Featuring a dapper Akshay Kumar, the posters show his cop avatar take charge against terrorism. Like other films from Shetty's cop universe, this too features a fierce and flamboyant hero at the film's centre, who is fuelled by the dictum "a bullet for a bullet".

Akshay Kumar. Karan Johar. Rohit Shetty. Reliance Entertainment... From the universe of #Singham and #Simmba... #Sooryavanshi arrives on #Eid2020... Starts May 2019... First look posters: pic.twitter.com/D3AjNOf4sd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2019

As reported earlier, Akshay's character will be called Veer Sooryavanshi, which seems to be inspired by Salman Khan's Veer (2010) and Suryavanshi (1992). India Today states that Akshay will be seen as the chief of the anti-terrorism squad.

Sooryavanshi seems to be the ambitious cop-crossover project that Shetty has been teasing ever since Ajay Devgn's Singham made an appearance in Simmba. In the closing scene of the Ranveer Singh-starrer, Akshay also made a cameo in his Veer Sooryavanshi avatar, announcing that he would be "taking charge in 2019".

It was earlier rumoured that Sooryavanshi would be a Hindi remake of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondruand. However, Shetty released a statement dismissing the rumours and underscoring the fact that Sooryavanshi is an original project. The film is slated for Eid 2020.

His last film, Simmba, achieved monumental commercial success as it became the highest grosser in his filmography, amassing a lifetime earning of Rs 400 crore worldwide.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 09:38:38 IST