Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan, Alaia Furniturewala start filming coming-of-age comedy in London

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's coming-of-age comedy Jawaani Jaaneman went on floors in London on 18 June (Tuesday).

The film marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaia Furniturewala and is touted as a fun, comic take on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is produced by Jacky Bhagnani, Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

"It's one of the most uber cool stories that I have come across. We are excited about the film going on floors and really looking forward to it," Bhagnani said in a statement.

Filming begins today in #London... Pooja Bhagnani sounds the clap for the mahurat shot... #JawaaniJaaneman stars Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F [Pooja Bedi’s daughter]... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Produced by Black Knight Films, Northern Lights Films and Pooja Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/yIoAaVE6Cv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2019

Shewakramani said the father-daughter bond between Saif and Alaia's characters at the story's core is both unique and relatable.

"A father-daughter relationship is universal. I don't know about how different it is but the one depicted in Jawaani Jaaneman is definitely very unique, as well as new-age and contemporary," the co-producer added.

Saif and Alaia were recently spotted at the India-Pakistan World Cup match in Manchester. The Sacred Games star will sport an edgy crew cut and sleek bearded look for the film.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 19:35:39 IST