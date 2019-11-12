Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior — Trailer of Ajay Devgn's period drama to release on 19 November

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is soon to give its audiences a more detailed glimpse into the project through the trailer on 19 November.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media.

Check out the announcement

The trailer announcement came with a new poster of the film, which depicts Devgn in opulent Maratha glory. The actor sports his turban and metal shield, as he stands triumphant with a vibrant silhouette of a fort and proud soldiers in the background.

In the film, Ajay will be seen as Subedar Tanhaji Malusare, who battled alongside Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj. Ajay’s Tanhaji will bring the story of Maratha commander Tanaji Malusare, who was celebrated for his role in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD.

The film will see Kajol reunite with Ajay onscreen almost after a decade, where she will essay the role of Tanhaji's wife. The last time the couple were seen together on the silver screen was in 2008 for Ajay's home production, U Me Aur Hum.

The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul Gupta.

Saif Ali Khan will play the role of an antagonist in Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. This film will mark their fourth collaborative project, after LOC Kargil (2003), Milan Luthria's Kachche Dhaage (1999), and Vishal Bharadwaj's Omkara (2006).

Ajay is currently shooting for Abhishek Sharma's Maidaan, and also has a cameo in Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He is also gearing up for the release of Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to hit theatres on 10 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2019 12:37:46 IST