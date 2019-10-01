Sahil Vaid joins Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1: Working with David Dhawan is dream come true

Sahil Vaid, known for his excellent comic timing has joined the star cast of David Dhawan's upcoming comedy Coolie No 1. Sahil will share screen space with actors Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Shikha Talsania in the film. The movie is a reboot version of David's 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead.

Varun and Sahil previously co-starred in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Varun took to Twitter to share the new development

Back with my all time best friend @Sahilwalavaid. Welcome to the family of #coolieno1 pic.twitter.com/aadPLGoTAc — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 1, 2019

Excited about being part of this film, Sahil said in a statement, “Working with David sir was a surprise dream that came true. On top of that sharing it with my 'yaar' Varun for the third time around while promoting a plastic free initiative by Pooja Entertainment is epic. What else can u ask for? Working with a dream team like this one, while inspiring people to help save the environment. It's noble yet cool!"

As per reports in The Indian Express, Varun had earlier said that he was the most enthused to act in an adaptation of Coolie No. 1 mainly because he thought the original was extremely entertaining. "I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake."

It was earlier reported that Sara and Varun will feature in a rehash of the popular song 'Main Toh Raste Se'. It will be recreated by composer Tanishk Bagchi, who has rehashed songs like 'Poster Lagwa Do' in Luka Chuppi, 'Shehar Ki Ladki' in Khandaani Shafakhana, and 'Khadke Glassy' in Jabariya Jodi.

Coolie No 1 is produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, who bankrolled the 1995 classic. Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh will also serve as producers.

The film is set to release on 1 May, 2020.

