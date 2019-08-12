Coolie No 1: First look posters featuring Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan in reboot of Govinda's 1995 comedy unveiled

The first poster of Varun Dhawan as Raju in the upcoming comedy Coolie No 1 was released on 12 August (Monday). It features the actor in the red and white uniform, sitting on a baggage trolley. Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut with Kedarnath, will play the female lead. Another poster featuring both Sara and Varun was also shared to mark the actress's 24th birthday.

The original film, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan. Shakti Kapoor and the late Kader Khan were also seen in supporting roles. David also helms the reboot, which as the poster says, is his 45th film.

The cast and crew began filming in Bangkok, Thailand on 7 August, writer Farhad Samji had revealed in an Instagram post.

Varun shared the still as well as a motion poster on social media.

COOLIE NO1. Haat jao baju aya raju #firstlookpic.twitter.com/7UZMOgFF9m — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 12, 2019

Another still features Sara with Varun.

As per reports in The Indian Express, Varun had earlier said that he was the most enthused to act in an adaptation of Coolie No. 1 mainly because he thought the original was extremely entertaining. "I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake."

Reports also say that Sara and Varun will feature in a rehash of the popular song 'Main Toh Raste Se'. It will be recreated by composer Tanishk Bagchi, who has rehashed songs like 'Poster Lagwa Do' from Luka Chuppi, 'Shehar Ki Ladki' from Khandaani Shafakhana, and 'Khadke Glassy' from Jabariya Jodi.

The upcoming film be produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, who bankrolled the 1995 classic. Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh will also serve as producers.

Coolie No 1 will hit cinemas on 1 May, 2020.

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 10:42:07 IST