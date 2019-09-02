You are here:

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer becomes first Hindi film set to go plastic-free

FP Staff

Sep 02, 2019 08:20:59 IST

Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie Coolie No. 1 has become the first Bollywood film to go plastic-free, producer of the movie Deepshikha DDeshmukh announced on Sunday.

Deepshika took to Twitter to share the team's initiative.

Varun thanked the producer for the decision and urged his colleagues to do the same.

Their decision comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, urged people to shun single-use plastic and encouraged usage of jute and cloth bags to protect the environment.

Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut with Kedarnath, will play the female lead in Coolie No.1.

Just a day before jetting off to Thailand to commence shooting, an excited Varun shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen prepping for the film. In the video, the Judwaa 2 actor is seen getting a shave to step into the character of "Raju" for his upcoming feature. He has used different face filters, ranging from a clown face to a dapper dude wearing a hat.

Coolie No 1 is expected to hit cinemas on 1 May, 2020

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2019 08:20:59 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , climate change , Coolie No 1 , David Dhawan , plastic free , Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Sara Ali Khan , Varun Dhawan , Vashu Bhagnani

also see

Karan Johar calls 'drug party' accusations baseless, threatens to take legal action in future

Karan Johar calls 'drug party' accusations baseless, threatens to take legal action in future

Manjinder S Sirsa challenges Karan Johar and other Bollywood celebs to prove his accusation wrong

Manjinder S Sirsa challenges Karan Johar and other Bollywood celebs to prove his accusation wrong

Madhu Mantena to bankroll film based on 13th century Kashmiri Hindu queen Kota Rani

Madhu Mantena to bankroll film based on 13th century Kashmiri Hindu queen Kota Rani