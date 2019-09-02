Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer becomes first Hindi film set to go plastic-free

Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie Coolie No. 1 has become the first Bollywood film to go plastic-free, producer of the movie Deepshikha DDeshmukh announced on Sunday.

Deepshika took to Twitter to share the team's initiative.

Varun thanked the producer for the decision and urged his colleagues to do the same.

Their decision comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, urged people to shun single-use plastic and encouraged usage of jute and cloth bags to protect the environment.

Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut with Kedarnath, will play the female lead in Coolie No.1.

Just a day before jetting off to Thailand to commence shooting, an excited Varun shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen prepping for the film. In the video, the Judwaa 2 actor is seen getting a shave to step into the character of "Raju" for his upcoming feature. He has used different face filters, ranging from a clown face to a dapper dude wearing a hat.

Coolie No 1 is expected to hit cinemas on 1 May, 2020

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2019 08:20:59 IST