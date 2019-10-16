Saand Ki Aankh, starring Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, to close Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival

Anurag Kashyap, the producer of Saand Ki Aankh, has announced that the film, with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, has been selected as the closing film at Jio MAMI 21th Mumbai Film Festival.

Geetu Mohandas' bilingual drama Moothon, which has also been produced by Kashyap, is the opening film of the festival.

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh depicts the heroic story of the world's oldest sharpshooters — Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. Apart from Taapsee and Bhumi, Saand Ki Aankh also features director Prakash Jha and Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Singh in pivotal roles. The film was criticised by senior actresses for casting two young actresses in the roles of 60-year-olds. Set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, the film went on floors in Meerut in February. Originally titled Womaniya, the film was renamed Saand Ki Aankh, following a title rights dispute. Recently, Saand Ki Aankh was exempted from the state Goods and Services Tax (SGST) in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to exempt SGST from the screening of the film 'Sand Ki Aankh' based on women empowerment and sports on multiplexes and theaters in the state. pic.twitter.com/eC0epNlC7N — CMO Rajasthan (@RajCMO) October 10, 2019

The film is also produced by Nidhi Parmar, and is scheduled to hit theatres on 25 October during the Diwali weekend. The film will face a box office clash with Farhad Samji's ensemble comedy Housefull 4, and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China.

