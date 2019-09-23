Saand Ki Aankh trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar play the world's oldest sharpshooters

The first trailer of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's much- awaited, Saand Ki Aankh was released earlier today (23 September). The biopic is dedicated to the world's oldest sharpshooters, Chandro (86) and Prakashi Tomar (82).

The trailer filled with humorous dialogues, along with some poignant moments. It begins with an ongoing sharpshooting training session, when Bhumi's character unknowingly aims perfect and hit bull's eye. Impressed with the technique and skills of the Tomar sisters, the coach begins to mentor them for local competitions. When the patriarch of the family gets the whiff of their sessions, he creates a havoc and burns down the village. Unnerved and hell bent on bringing a change, the sisters continue to fight for the rights of the women of village.

Here it is... our labour of love ...

But this one is dedicated to all the mothers....#SaandKiAankh https://t.co/UPViMsyTMB — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 23, 2019

Apart from Taapsee and Bhumi, Saand Ki Aankh also features director Prakash Jha and Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Singh in pivotal roles. Set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, the film went on floors in Meerut in February. Originally titled Womaniya, the film was renamed Saand Ki Aankh, following a title rights dispute.

In a recent interview to DNA, Taapsee gave insights about the physical preparation that went into playing octogenarians. Apart from the makeup, which used to take them three hours everyday, the actors also had to work on their dialects and body language, which they picked up from observing the women in the village that they were shooting in. Since women in villages have different chores from women in cities, they had to notice how these women used to walk or carry out their work, she further said.

The film is being jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. It will also mark the directorial debut of writer Tushar Hiranandani, who has penned the dialogues of Main Tera Hero, Ek Villain, and Half Girlfriend. It is slated to release this Diwali, along with Farhad Samji's ensemble comedy Housefull 4.

