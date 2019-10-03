Saand Ki Aankh: Bhumi Pednekar responds to allegations by Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan of sabotaging senior actress' roles

Bhumi Pednekar, along with Taapsee Pannu, will soon be seen as the legendary Tomar sisters in the Tushar Hiranandani-directed sport drama Saand Ki Aankh. However, since the release of the trailer, social media users claimed casting veteran actresses would have been a better decision.

Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan had expressed their disappointment for not being approached for roles suited better for actresses their age. According to Times of India, Razdan asked why filmmakers were choosing to tell a story about 60-year-olds without caring about how inauthentic the portrayal may seem. Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut's sister, had claimed the actress had turned down the film, and advised its makers to approach those, who were better suited to portray the octogenarian sharpshooters.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Pednekar is asked whether Gupta and Razdan should have played hers and Pannu's role. "Casting is the filmmaker’s prerogative, and while I respect Neena ji and Soni ji and those on social media, I hope they will change their minds once they see the film. For me, playing Chandro daadi, who's double my age, was the opportunity of a lifetime," she replies.

Pannu had previously argued none of the Bollywood actors were under the scrutiny and radar of social media when they essay characters half their age.

Saand Ki Aankh also features director Prakash Jha and Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Singh in pivotal roles. Set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, the film went on floors in Meerut in February. Originally titled Womaniya, the film was renamed Saand Ki Aankh, following a title rights dispute.

The film is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar, and is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali. The film will face a box office clash with Farhad Samji's ensemble comedy Housefull 4, and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China over the Diwali weekend.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 12:01:06 IST