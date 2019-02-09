Anurag Kashyap's film Womaniya renamed Saand Ki Aankh following title rights dispute with Pritish Nandy

Anurag Kashyap's film starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar started shoot on 9 February. Originally titled Womaniya, it has been renamed Saand Ki Aankh, following a titles right dispute. Kashyap, who is producing it along with Nidhi Parmar, took to Twitter and made the announcement.

He said that in order to claim the rights to the title, the makers refused to pay the "extortion sum" of Rs 1 crore to Pritish Nandy. It was previously reported that Nandy's company already owned the title, which was brought to the makers notice after they announced the film and went for the name registration.

So we have decided to not pay the extortion sum of 1 crore to @PritishNandy. He can sit on the title and warm it and hope for it to hatch into something worthwhile for his company for once — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 9, 2019

Finally ! Just the title I wanted 👌💐:) https://t.co/a50A234860 — Tushar Hiranandani (@tushar1307) February 9, 2019

Kashyap had spoken about the same with Mumbai Mirror and said, "I don’t even know if it’s legal to do this. It’s like encroaching on someone’s property, then asking for an obscene amount of money to get off it. We have been politely requesting Nandy for the title for a very long time and have even consulted lawyers on the matter. We’ve been told that no one can hoard a title. But to get a censor certificate, the producers’ association has to register the title which makes the law contradictory."

The film, starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar is scheduled to begin filming on 10 February. It is a biopic about the world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The film will mark writer Tushar Hiranandani's (writes of Dishoom, Ek Villain, ABCD 2 and Grand Masti) directorial debut.

