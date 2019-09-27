Housefull 4 trailer: Akshay Kumar ventures on journey to relive his past in this reincarnation comedy

Housefull 4 revolves around the theme of reincarnation, and follows a non-linear narrative. The makers released the trailer on Friday.

Akshay Kumar is seen essaying the role of an emperor in the segment that deals with the past life, while Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh play his royal courtiers. Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, and Pooja Hegde portray princesses.

The trailer opens in a fictitious place called Sitamgarh in 1419. The clip shows the lives the characters led in their past lives, and audiences are told Akshay's present character (with obnoxious grey hair) in 2019 suddenly remembers all the events, and begins on a journey to find his one true love — Kriti Sanon's Madhu.

Special mention to Rana Daggubati for coming in as the antagonist. Even in rustic clothes and a blackened face, Daggubati is hilarious on screen.

Check out the film's trailer

Akshay unveiled his first look from the upcoming flick on Wednesday. The first-look posters of all characters reiterate the fact they will portray dual roles in the film. The first poster of Akshay dates back to 1419, which shows the actor in an intriguing warrior avatar, wielding a bow and arrow. The second still is from 2019, as Akshay introduces the audience to 'London returned Harry', who stands in the front of Bala's portrait.

The film was shot around London, Rajasthan as well as Mumbai, where a lavish set was built for the finale. The team wrapped up the shooting in November last year.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will make a cameo appearance in a special song, which will showcase 500 back dancers, and the lead cast of the film. Reportedly, Akshay will also collaborate with singer Mika Singh for the track.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, in association with Fox Star India, Housefull 4 is slated to release on Diwali, and clash with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh, and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2019 14:12:48 IST