Made in China trailer: Rajkummar Rao is an ambitious businessman striving hard to make it big

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao's upcoming feature, Made in China, was released earlier today (18 September). Helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller Wrong Side Raju, the film follows the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghuvir (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish.

The trailer begins with a passionate Raghuveer Mehta, who is striving hard to become an entrepreneur. His ambitions land him at China where he come across an eccentric Chinese businessman, who compels him to sell a 'Magic Soup’, which will help in increasing people’s sexual prowess. Touting it to be 'Chinese Viagra', he strikes a deal with disgruntled Raghuveer. Disappointed with lack of substantial business, his adventures gain traction when he teams up with a quirky sexologist, played by Bomban Irani. The duo soon begin to gain fame, money, and media attention, with their sales shooting up. Towards the end, an excited Raghuveer meets international dealer, who are willing to sell the 'soul' to all corners of world, calling him a'rocket'.

Check out the trailer here

Dinesh Vijan of Hindi Medium-fame is producing the flick. The film also features Mouni Roy, Paresh Rawal, Sumit Vyas, and Gajraj Rao in significant roles. Made in China, originally set to hit the big screens on 15 August, will now be releasing on Diwali this year.

Rajkummar will also be seen in horror comedy Rooh Afza opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Mouni will also star in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi film Brahmastra.

This Diwali weekend will also see the release of highly-anticipated films, Housefull 4 and Saand Ki Aankh.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2019 13:40:52 IST