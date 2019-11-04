Saand Ki Aankh box office collection: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's sports drama earns Rs.17.17 cr by Week 2

Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's sports biopic, Saandh Ki Aankh, is keeping a decent pace during its third week theatrical run. The film which collected Rs. 11.68 crore during its opening week, has managed to garner decent collection over second weekend. Saand Ki Aankh collected Rs.1.89 crore on Saturday, Rs.2.32 crore on Sunday, meanwhile taking the total box office collection to Rs.17.17 crore. Trade analysts opine that the film might face stiff competition with Bala, Marjaavaan, Satellite Shankar releasing the coming week.

Check out the box office figures here

#SaandKiAankh witnessed growth in Weekend 2 [vis-à-vis Weekend 1]... Needs to maintain the pace over weekdays, since multiple films are releasing this week... [Week 2] Fri 1.28 cr, Sat 1.89 cr, Sun 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 17.17 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2019

Saand Ki Aankh has been declared tax free in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, which may have contributed to the film's performance at the ticketing counters. Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, announced that the film would be made tax-free in the city so that the "message should reach to people of every age, gender & background―The power of a dream, & the power derived from it to achieve it, despite any socio-cultural blocks.”

Saand Ki Aankh depicts the heroic story of the world's oldest sharpshooters — Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. Set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, the film went on floors in Meerut in February. Originally titled Womaniya, the film was renamed Saand Ki Aankh, following a title rights dispute.

Prior to the film's release, Pannu and Pednekar's casting as geriatric characters had become a topic of debate. Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan said that actresses closer to the characters' ages would have been better suited. Recently, Anupam Kher defended Saand Ki Aankh, saying that even he had played an older man in his debut film Saaransh.

The film released on 25 October alongside Made in China and Housefull 4.

