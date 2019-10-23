Saand ki Aankh: Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu's film exempted from taxes in Uttar Pradesh ahead of release on 25 October

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided to exempt tax on Bollywood film Saand ki Aankh based on the life struggles of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar in the state.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is based on the lives of octogenarian sharpshooters and stars Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The film is based on women empowerment and sports promotion and is already exempted from taxes in Rajasthan, reports Economic Times

Briefing media persons, senior minister and spokesman of the state government Srikant Sharma said the cabinet gave its nod for exempting GST from the Hindi feature film Saand Ki Aankh shot extensively in the state.

The film on the life of world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar (87) and Prakashi Tomar (82), who learnt the sport at an advanced age and went on to win medals in competitions, inspires women towards sports and gives a message to society regarding women empowerment and gender equality, he said.

The film is being jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. It will also mark the directorial debut of writer Tushar Hiranandani, who has penned the dialogues of Main Tera Hero, Ek Villain, and Half Girlfriend.



Apart from Taapsee and Bhumi, Saand Ki Aankh also features director Prakash Jha and Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Singh in pivotal roles. Set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, the film went on floors in Meerut in February. Originally titled Womaniya, the film was renamed Saand Ki Aankh, following a title rights dispute.

It is slated to release this Diwali, along with Farhad Samji's ensemble comedy Housefull 4 and Rajkumar Rao's Made in China.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

