Saand Ki Aankh: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal declares Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's film tax-free

Saand Ki Aankh seems to have garnered the positive attention of some state governments. After Uttar Pradesh, the film has now been declared tax-free in Delhi as well.

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, recently announced the news on social media, stating that the film's "message should reach to people of every age, gender & background―The power of a dream, & the power derived from it to achieve it, despite any socio-cultural blocks.”

Taapsee Pannu, who plays one of the female leads alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the film, replied to Kejriwal's news and thanked him. Bhumi had also thanked the politician after he attended the screening of the film. Kejriwal's family, and education minister Manish Sisodia had also attended the screening.

Delhi govt. gives tax-free status to the @taapsee & @bhumipednekar starrer#SaandKiAankh in Delhi. The message of the movie should reach to people of every age, gender & background―The power of a dream, & the power derived from it to achieve it, despite any socio-cultural blocks — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 25, 2019

Thank you 🙏🏼 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 25, 2019

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh depicts the heroic story of the world's oldest sharpshooters — Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Apart from Taapsee and Bhumi, Saand Ki Aankh also features director Prakash Jha and Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Singh in pivotal roles. The film was criticised by senior actresses for casting two young actresses in the roles of 60-year-olds. Set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, the film went on floors in Meerut in February. Originally titled Womaniya, the film was renamed Saand Ki Aankh, following a title rights dispute.

Recently, Saand Ki Aankh was also exempted from the state Goods and Services Tax (SGST) in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to exempt SGST from the screening of the film 'Sand Ki Aankh' based on women empowerment and sports on multiplexes and theaters in the state. pic.twitter.com/eC0epNlC7N — CMO Rajasthan (@RajCMO) October 10, 2019

