You are here:

Bala teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana tackles premature balding in Amar Kaushik's upcoming comedy

Ayushmann Khurrana is making some 'bald moves,' with his next feature Bala.

Earlier today (26 August), he took to social media to share a teaser of his forthcoming film. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala is about a guy who is balding prematurely and his struggles with it.

The teaser seems to replicate the retro Bollywood, with Ayushmann's character wearing a denim jacket and a cap, is riding a Harley and singing Shah Rukh Khan's popular song 'Koi Na Koi Chahiye.' However, the wind sways away his cap and it is revealed that he is bald. Reality hits Ayushmann hard and the song switches to superstar Amitabh Bachchan's 'Hum Na Karenge Pyar.'

The teaser shows a vulnerable side of Ayushmann's charcter who seems to be insecure of his bald appearance.

Check out the teaser here

Bala also stars Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar, Saurabh Shukla, Javed Jaffrey and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. The film will mark Ayushmann and Yami's second collaboration after Vicky Donar. The duo has reunited after a gap of seven years.

Dinesh Vjjain's Maddock Films are producing the film who said in a statement, “Bala is entertaining witty and lovable, and we have a great cast to tell this story."

Early, in June, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana assistant director Kamal Kant Chandra had earlier filed a complaint in Bombay High Court alleging that Khurrana, director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan had plagiarised the crux of the story — a prematurely balding man — from Chandra's project, titled Wig.

A day after Chandra filed a complaint under IPC Section 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust), Khurrana has released a statement via his legal team, claiming that there has been "malafide distortion of actual facts."

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2019 16:40:46 IST