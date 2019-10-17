Satellite Shankar trailer: Sooraj Pancholi plays a cheerful soldier, who saves the day, in upcoming army film

Sooraj Pancholi is a soldier in his new film, Satellite Shankar, directed by Irfan Kamal. The trailer, which released on Thursday, and marks the Bollywood debut of South Indian actress Megha Akash.

The film begins with Pancholi, a cheerful soldier stationed at the border, caught in a crossfire. He tells the Pakistani troops at the other side in Punjabi, "Relax, you morons! We just had dinner. Don't you have something better to do?"

All he wants to do is visit his hometown, Pollachi, in Tamil Nadu. When he finally gets the permission, he ends up involved in busting one problem after the another. The people he rescues are quick to realise that he is a soldier, who is using his time off to do the good deeds, and unite to get him back home as quickly as possible.

According to a press release, the film is "a beautiful tale of an army man on the journey of self discovery while exploring the beauty of the country." Satellite Shankar has been shot at 10 locations across India.

Here is the trailer

Sooraj Pancholi... Trailer of #SatelliteShankar... Directed by Irfan Kamal... 15 Nov 2019 release... #SatelliteShankarTrailer: https://t.co/YHa3nCNTOB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 17, 2019

Mid-Day had reported a portion of the earnings of thge film will go to army base camps in Punjab, the South, and in Himachal Pradesh, near the China Border. Satellite Shankar, directed by Irfan Kamal, is among the many patriotic films that Bollywood has been churning out lately.

Satellite Shankar is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde. It will hit cinemas on 15 November alongside Sidharth Malhtra-Tara Sutaria-starrer Marjaavaan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor. It was earlier scheduled to release on 6 September.

Pancholi made his Bollywood debut in 2015 alongside Athiya Shetty in Hero. Besides Satellite Shankar, the actor will also feature in Time To Dance, scripted by Remo D'Souza. Debutante Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif's sister, will feature opposite Pancholi in the film.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2019 14:23:40 IST