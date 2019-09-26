Marjaavaan trailer: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh are at loggerheads in upcoming action film

The first trailer of Milap Zaveri's dramatic and violent love story, Marjaavaan, was released earlier today (26 September). The film features Sidharth Malhotra as the protagonist, while Riteish Deshmukh plays a vertically challenged villain. Tara Sutaria, who made her debut on screen opposite Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year sequel, is set to play the female lead in film.

Marjaavaan seems to allude to themes of '70s Bollywood films, with high-octane fights, powerful Hindi dialogues and how good always overpowers evil. Malhotra plays the no-nonsense, righteous character Raghu, who is madly in love with Sutaria's character. However, their love story stands at crossroads when they come across the sinister villain (Deshmukh), who is hell-bent on jeopardising Raghu's every move.

Check out the trailer here

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, director Zaveri spoke on how Sidharth's character is modeled on the lines of Amitabh Bachchan's role in Deewar, "Sid’s character is modelled on the lines of Amitabh Bachchan in Deewar, Sunny Deol in Jeet and Jackie Shroff in Hero. Raghu is a rugged, intense guy who walks around with a match-stick in his mouth and spouts some smart one-liners. Raghu is like a homage to Amit ji’s Vijay in Deewar. Vijay played around with a rope, Raghu with a maachis, which is an indication of how volatile he is." he says.

Marjaavaan is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).

The film is slated to release on 8 November.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 13:27:40 IST